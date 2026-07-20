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WKN: A3C5T0 | ISIN: LV0000101806 | Ticker-Symbol: ON0
Frankfurt
20.07.26 | 08:02
1,520 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
DELFINGROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELFINGROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4951,54512:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 08:15 Uhr
76 Leser
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DelfinGroup: DelfinGroup Q2 2026 business results

DelfinGroup results for the second quarter of 2026 continued to show stable growth in the consumer loan segment.

The volume of consumer loans issued in the second quarter of 2026 reached 28.7 million euros, an increase of 9% compared to the second quarter of last year. Stable growth was observed in both markets where the company operates. Meanwhile, in the first six months of 2026, DelfinGroup consumer loan issuance grew by 11%, reaching 55.1 million euros.

Sales in the retail segment reached 4.7 million euros in the second quarter of 2026, while goods worth 9.2 million euros were sold over the six-month period. The discontinuation of the retail segment's operations in Lithuania last year had an additional impact on comparable figures.

Pawn loan issuance in the second quarter of 2026 totaled 5.5 million euros, while over the six-month period they reached 11.7 million euros. The volume of loans issued was primarily influenced by term extensions, which reduce the volume of renewed loans. At the same time, the segment continues to focus on profitability and portfolio quality. Comparable results were also affected by the discontinuation of pawn lending in Lithuania last year.

Q2
2026		Q2
2025		Change
%		6M
2026		6M
2025		Change
%
Consumer loan issuance ('000 EUR)28 71626 347+9%55 13149 672+11%
Pawn loan issuance ('000 EUR)5 5456 655-17%11 69813 325-12%
Total loan issuance ('000 EUR)34 26133 002+4%66 82862 997+6%
Sale of pre-owned goods ('000 EUR) excl. VAT4 6934 814-3%9 2189 560-4%

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licensed Latvian fintech company founded in 2009 and is a part of the INDEXO group since 2025. DelfinGroup currently operates in Latvia and Lithuania. The company operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, pawn loans, and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 80 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

Additional information:
Arturs Dreimanis
DelfinGroup Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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