DelfinGroup: DelfinGroup continues to deliver stable profit growth in the first half of the year

In the first half of 2026, DelfinGroup generated revenue of EUR 39.8 million, representing a 7% increase compared to the same period last year. Profit before tax increased by 50% to EUR 7.3 million. The company also delivered solid results in the second quarter, with revenue reaching EUR 19.7 million and profit before tax increasing by 43% to EUR 3.7 million.

Demand for DelfinGroup products remained stable throughout the first half of 2026. During the period, the company issued EUR 67.3 million in loans, an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year, while loan issuance in the second quarter grew by 5% to EUR 34.6 million. Supported by the higher volume of loan issuance, the net loan portfolio reached EUR 152.7 million, representing a 6% increase since the beginning of the year. The consumer lending business in Lithuania continued to develop steadily, with the loan portfolio reaching EUR 10.9 million at the end of the second quarter, an increase of 40% since the beginning of the year.

The year-over-year comparison of pawn loan issuance volumes was affected by the discontinuation of this business segment in Lithuania in the second half of 2025. In Latvia, the company continued to focus on improving the efficiency of its pawn lending operations, issuing EUR 5.5 million in loans in the second quarter and EUR 11.7 million in the first half of the year.

In the retail segment, including the sale of unredeemed pawn collateral, sales amounted to EUR 9.2 million in the first half of 2026 and EUR 4.7 million in the second quarter. At the same time, online sales continued to gain importance, increasing by 36% in the second quarter compared to the corresponding period last year.

In the second quarter, DelfinGroup continued to optimize its financing costs and refinance higher-cost bonds with more favourable financing solutions. As a result of the subordinated bond exchange offer carried out in April and the subsequent redemption of the issue, bonds amounting to EUR 5 million were refinanced, replacing an interest rate of 11.5% plus 3M EURIBOR with a fixed interest rate of 11.5%.

In May, DelfinGroup issued new unsecured bonds of up to EUR 35 million, carrying a fixed annual interest rate of 9.5% and a three-year maturity. Holders of the existing bonds were offered the opportunity to exchange them for the new bonds. As a result of the exchange, the outstanding amount of the previous issue was reduced from EUR 15 million to EUR 7.1 million, while the interest rate was refinanced from 9% plus 3M EURIBOR to a fixed rate of 9.5%.

To further diversify its financing structure and raise funds for continued business growth, DelfinGroup commenced cooperation with Bankers, a Japan-based lending platform. The initial cooperation provides DelfinGroup with access to financing of up to EUR 5 million, which is expected to be raised gradually from Japanese investors through the platform managed by Bankers Co., Ltd.

In the second quarter, DelfinGroup shareholders continued to receive regular dividend payments. In April, dividends of EUR 1.8 million, or EUR 0.0391 per share, were paid from the profit generated in the fourth quarter of 2025. In June, shareholders received dividends of EUR 1.4 million, or EUR 0.0308 per share, paid from the profit generated in the first quarter of 2026.

In April, DelfinGroup Head of Risk and Data, Martinš Sandars, was appointed to the Management Board. He has been part of the DelfinGroup management team since 2023. The Management Board of AS DelfinGroup continues to comprise of Chairman Didzis Admidinš and Management Board members Andrejs Aleksandrovics and Martinš Sandars.

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licensed Latvian fintech company founded in 2009 and is a part of the INDEXO group since 2025. DelfinGroup currently operates in Latvia and Lithuania. The company operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer loans, pawn loans, and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 80 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

Additional information:Arturs DreimanisDelfinGroup Head of Treasury and Investor RelationsPhone: +371 26189988E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv