The Doctors Who Actually Know Things Have Spent Twenty Years Being Cited and Never Credited. Aimwell Partners Inc. Is Building the Network That Puts Their Names on the Record

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) publishes the contributor page of Christopher A. Jones, PhD, FRSM, as its Federated Health Intelligence Network expands through credentialed professional referral. Additional named contributors and technology collaborations are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) - The most valuable intelligence in biopharma rarely originates in a database. It comes from trusted clinicians, researchers, and regulatory professionals whose expertise often disappears behind anonymous reports.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), parent company of AimwellBio, is building the network that changes that.

The company today published the public contributor page of Christopher A. Jones, PhD, FRSM, at aimwellbio.com/contributor/christopher-a-jones. The page presents his credentials, institutional affiliation, and verified contributor standing within the Federated Health Intelligence Network (FHIN), the credentialed professional network underlying AimwellBio's verified intelligence platform.

The page itself is simple. What it represents is structural.

Credit as Architecture, Not Courtesy

Most intelligence platforms treat expert input as raw material. The expert contributes, the platform publishes, and the expert disappears into a methodology footnote.

AimwellBio has taken a different approach. Every FHIN contributor carries a public, verifiable identity within the network. Their credentials are visible. Their standing is on the record. When their judgment shapes an output, the attribution architecture exists to reflect it.

"The people who know the most in this industry are often the least visible," said John Morgan, CEO of AimwellBio. "That is not an accident of publishing. It is how the incumbent model was built. We believe a network where credentialed professionals are named, visible, and credited produces better intelligence than one where they are anonymous inputs. Chris's page is what that looks like."

How the Cohort Is Actually Growing

AimwellBio is not acquiring contributors through marketing campaigns. The FHIN Founding Cohort is expanding the way credentialed professional networks have always expanded: one respected practitioner introduces another.

Dr. Jones is an active node in that pattern. Beyond his own contributions, he has been instrumental in extending the network into his professional community, introducing clinicians and researchers whose participation the company expects to announce using the same public contributor format.

"This is how a real professional network compounds," said Morgan. "A credentialed contributor vouches for a peer. The peer joins. The standard holds because everyone in it is accountable to people whose judgment they respect. You cannot buy that. You can only earn it, one introduction at a time."

The company intends to publish contributor pages for additional named professionals as their onboarding is completed.

Technology Collaboration Under Evaluation

Separately, AimwellBio confirmed that it is actively evaluating potential technology collaboration opportunities with Dr. Jones spanning behavioral engagement and adherence intelligence capabilities that would complement the platform's existing validation architecture.

These discussions remain in the evaluation stage. No agreement has been executed, and the company will not describe the scope, structure, or subject matter of any potential arrangement until confirmatory work is complete and terms have been agreed. Any resulting collaboration would be announced separately with appropriate detail.

"We are looking at it seriously, we are doing the work properly, and we are not going to announce a deal we do not have," said Morgan. "When there is something to say, we will say it precisely. That discipline is the reason people trust what we publish."

Why This Compounds

A network of named, credentialed professionals is more than a marketing asset. It is a structural asset. Public registries and datasets can be licensed by anyone. A verified professional cohort that grows through peer referral and operates under a published validation standard cannot.

Each named contributor makes the next introduction easier. Each introduction strengthens the signal quality every subscriber receives. Each improvement in signal quality increases the value of participating in the network. The company believes this creates a compounding advantage that is being built in public, one credentialed professional at a time.

Access

Dr. Jones's contributor page is available at aimwellbio.com/contributor/christopher-a-jones.

Credentialed professionals interested in participating in the Federated Health Intelligence Network can begin at aimwellbio.com/observer, where Observer-tier access is available at no cost.

AimwellBio's published validation methodology is available at aimwellbio.com/standard.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a decision intelligence platform purpose-built for biopharmaceutical organizations. The platform continuously monitors regulatory, clinical, and competitive signals across 13 institutional source streams, synthesizing them into verified, hallucination-contained intelligence outputs. The Federated Health Intelligence Network extends the platform through named, credentialed professional contributors. AimwellBio operates at aimwellbio.com.

Investor Relations

John Morgan, CEO

corporate@aimwellbio.com

aimwellbio.com/press

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding network growth, anticipated contributor announcements, and prospective technology collaborations. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Evaluation-stage discussions may not result in executed agreements, and anticipated announcements may be delayed or may not occur. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

References to technology collaboration describe non-binding, evaluation-stage discussions. No agreement has been executed, no rights have been been acquired or licensed, and no representation is made regarding the ownership, status, or scope of any third-party intellectual property. AimwellBio provides analytical and informational outputs and does not constitute medical advice, regulatory guidance, investment recommendations, or legal counsel.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-doctors-who-actually-know-things-have-spent-twenty-years-bei-1193240