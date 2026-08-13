Aimwell Partners: AimwellBio Publishes Investor Briefing on Acquired Trustr Intellectual Property Portfolio Valued at $10m Reinforcing Commitment to Transparency

Behavioral engagement technology carries documented institutional lineage spanning Oxford, the University of Vermont, Cornell, AMCP, and a Sanofi pilot program, as inventor Dr. Chris A. Jones joins AimwellBio's Board of Advisors and leads further expansion.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC:AIMN) - AimwellBio today announced the availability of a comprehensive investor briefing covering the recently acquired Trustr intellectual property portfolio. The briefing is available to current and prospective investors as part of the Company's commitment to providing documented visibility into the assets, technology, and intellectual property supporting its growth strategy.

The Trustr portfolio centers on a U.S. patent family covering systems designed to measure real-world behavior against personalized performance indicators and deliver precisely timed reward and loss-aversion messaging intended to support sustained behavioral change.

The technology was originally licensed through the University of Vermont Office of Technology and Commercialization, examined by the Cornell Consulting Group as early as 2015, recognized with a Gold Ribbon at AMCP 2020, and piloted as part of a Sanofi program involving moderate-to-severe asthma.

Within AimwellBio, the technology is expected to serve as a behavioral engagement and real-world evidence layer supporting applications across medication adherence, remote patient monitoring, clinical trial retention, and patient-reported outcomes.

The investor briefing provides a detailed review of the patent filings, platform architecture, development history, and the individuals and institutions associated with the technology. It also identifies outstanding diligence items that remain under review or confirmation.

AimwellBio believes meaningful investor transparency includes clearly distinguishing between what has been documented and what remains subject to further diligence.

"Anyone can tell investors they have intellectual property," said John Morgan, Principal of AimwellBio. "We would rather provide the record - the filings, the institutions, the people, the history, and the questions we are still working to close out. Investors should be able to see what is tangible and understand exactly what we are building from."

The portfolio's inventor, Dr. Chris A. Jones, D.Phil. (Oxford), a behavioral economist whose doctoral work received the Bertarelli Prize, has joined the AimwellBio Board of Advisors and is leading efforts to expand the platform through the introduction and evaluation of additional intellectual property, technologies, assets, and experienced operators.

"Trustr was built to influence what patients actually do between visits, which is often where healthcare outcomes are won or lost," said Dr. Jones. "AimwellBio provides an opportunity to expand that technology into a broader platform. Trustr is the beginning of what I intend to bring to the AimwellBio ecosystem in terms of intellectual property, assets, and people."

Current and prospective investors may request access to the full confidential investor briefing through AimwellBio Investor Relations.

About AimwellBio

AimwellBio is a biopharma intelligence platform integrating patented behavioral engagement technology, real-world evidence capture, and clinical-grade analytics designed to improve patient engagement, adherence, and outcomes while providing actionable intelligence across the healthcare ecosystem.

Media and Investor Relations

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

Email: corporate@aimwellbio.com

Website: AimwellBio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Aimwell Partners Inc.'s business strategy, intellectual property, technology development, commercialization, expansion, and future growth. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offer or sale of securities will be made only in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable federal and state securities laws.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwellbio-publishes-investor-briefing-on-acquired-trustr-intell-1206929