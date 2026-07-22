Aimwell Partners Inc. Opens No-Cost Observer Access and Publishes The Standard Behind Its Verified Intelligence Platform

Credentialed biopharma professionals can now access AimwellBio's Observer tier at no cost, while the company publishes the Adversarial Validation Standard, v1-the methodology behind every verified intelligence output.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Aimwell Partners, Inc (OTCID:AIMN) There are two ways to build trust in an intelligence platform. You can ask people to believe your claims. Or you can publish your methodology, open the front door, and let qualified professionals decide for themselves.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), parent company of AimwellBio, today announced two strategic initiatives designed to work together.

Effective immediately, Observer-tier access to the AimwellBio platform is available at no cost to credentialed biopharma professionals, including physicians, clinical researchers, regulatory affairs specialists, and other qualified practitioners. Verified credentials are the only requirement.

At the same time, the company has published the Adversarial Validation Standard, v1, the open methodology describing how every intelligence signal is sourced, challenged, validated, confidence-scored, and prepared for publication.

Together, the announcements remove both barriers to adoption: access and trust.

Opening the Network

Traditional biopharma intelligence platforms typically require enterprise procurement before professionals can evaluate the product. AimwellBio reverses that model.

By providing complimentary Observer access to qualified professionals, the company enables those closest to scientific and regulatory decision-making to evaluate the platform firsthand before their organizations consider enterprise deployment.

"The people best positioned to evaluate this platform are often the least likely to have immediate purchasing authority," said John Morgan, CEO of Aimwell Partners Inc. "We removed that obstacle. If you're credentialed, you can experience the platform directly. We believe the quality of the intelligence will create its own demand inside organizations."

Observer access serves as the entry point into AimwellBio's Federated Health Intelligence Network (FHIN), a growing network of credentialed professionals whose participation strengthens both the breadth and quality of the platform.

Publishing the Methodology

Free access alone does not create confidence. Transparency does.

The newly published Adversarial Validation Standard, v1 documents the methodology governing every intelligence output produced by the platform. The standard details source attribution, adversarial validation procedures, confidence scoring, publication thresholds, and the boundaries between automated generation and required human review.

"Anyone can claim their intelligence is verified," Morgan continued. "We chose to publish exactly how verification is performed. That distinction matters. Professionals should never have to accept a black box when evaluating intelligence that influences important decisions."

Rather than asking users to trust marketing claims, AimwellBio provides both the methodology and the resulting intelligence, allowing credentialed professionals to evaluate each on its own merits.

Building a Distribution Engine

The company believes these initiatives reinforce one another.

No-cost credentialed access expands participation within the Federated Health Intelligence Network while the published validation standard establishes a transparent framework for evaluating every intelligence output. Together, they are intended to accelerate adoption among qualified professionals and support future enterprise deployment opportunities.

Observer access is available at aimwellbio.com/observer .

The Adversarial Validation Standard, v1 is available at aimwellbio.com/standard .

Organizations interested in enterprise deployment may submit inquiries at aimwellbio.com/request-access .

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID: AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a decision intelligence platform purpose-built for biopharmaceutical organizations. The platform continuously monitors regulatory, clinical, scientific, and competitive developments across institutional source streams, synthesizing them into verified, hallucination-contained intelligence for regulatory affairs professionals, R&D leaders, compliance teams, sovereign health ministries, and life sciences investors. The Observer tier provides qualified professionals with no-cost access to the Federated Health Intelligence Network. Learn more at www.aimwellbio.com .

Investor Relations

John Morgan

Investor Relations

corporate@aimwellbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated platform adoption, network growth, enterprise customer acquisition, product capabilities, and future business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. No assurance can be given that free-tier users will convert to enterprise customers, that projected adoption will occur, or that anticipated business objectives will be achieved. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Disclaimer

AimwellBio provides analytical and informational intelligence designed to assist organizational decision-making. Its outputs are not medical advice, legal advice, investment advice, or regulatory guidance. Users should independently evaluate all information before making clinical, regulatory, financial, or business decisions.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwell-partners-inc.-otc-aimn-opens-no-cost-observer-access-and-1194745