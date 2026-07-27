Aimwell Partners: The World's Most Valuable Healthcare Database May Already Exist, The Problem Is Nobody Knows Who to Trust Inside It

AimwellBio (AIMN) is building the Federated Health Intelligence Network - and preparing to introduce the physicians, scientists and healthcare experts whose knowledge deserves greater visibility.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), parent company of AimwellBio, is addressing one of healthcare's biggest challenges: not a lack of information, but a lack of trusted expertise.

Healthcare does not have an information shortage.

Every morning brings new scientific publications, clinical trial results, FDA actions, regulatory decisions, patent filings, investment announcements and artificial-intelligence-generated summaries.

The information is everywhere.

Trust is not.

AimwellBio is addressing that problem by building the Federated Health Intelligence Network, or FHIN: a credentialed network designed to connect credible physicians, scientists, researchers and healthcare professionals with the organizations and audiences that need to hear from them.

The company is now expanding that network and preparing to feature participating doctors, scientists and subject-matter experts through AimwellBio.

The objective is straightforward:

Help the world discover the people behind credible healthcare intelligence-not merely the information they produce.

The Scientists the Public Rarely Sees

Some of the most consequential work in healthcare is performed by individuals the broader public may never know.

Physicians identify patterns inside clinical practice.

Scientists spend years investigating a narrow question that could eventually reshape an entire field.

Researchers recognize important signals before those signals become headlines.

Yet many of these professionals receive little visibility beyond academic publications, clinical institutions, scientific conferences or specialized professional circles.

Athletes, entertainers and technology founders are routinely presented as public figures.

The doctors and scientists advancing human health rarely receive the same platform.

AimwellBio intends to help change that.

As the FHIN grows, the company plans to introduce selected professionals through individual features, interviews, contributor profiles and expert-led intelligence. These features are intended to make credible expertise more visible, understandable and attributable.

The network is not being built around anonymous content.

It is being built around identifiable people with relevant credentials, real experience and a body of work that can be examined.

What the Network Does on a Tuesday Morning

A healthcare professional opening AimwellBio should not simply encounter another endless news feed.

The intended experience is more practical.

A user may see a significant clinical development, regulatory action or scientific claim.

AimwellBio can provide the original source, relevant context and the perspectives of credentialed professionals capable of explaining why the development matters-or why it may be receiving more attention than the evidence supports.

Instead of asking users to trust an anonymous summary, the network is being designed to show:

Where the information originated.

Which qualified professionals are commenting on it.

What credentials and experience inform their judgment.

Which claims have been challenged or require further evidence.

Why a development may matter clinically, scientifically or commercially.

This is the distinction between collecting information and building intelligence.

The Network Is the Milestone

AimwellBio is not positioning the FHIN as a distant theoretical concept.

The company is actively working to expand its community of credentialed physicians, scientists, researchers and industry professionals.

The professionals entering the network represent more than user growth.

They represent the foundation of the product itself.

Each qualified contributor can add expertise, context and professional judgment that software alone cannot manufacture.

Each featured physician or scientist can introduce the public to important work that may otherwise remain inside specialized institutions or professional communities.

Each credible voice can make the network more useful to the next person who joins.

That is how the FHIN is intended to compound.

Not merely through more data.

Through more trusted people connected to that data.

More Than a SaaS Platform

AimwellBio includes a technology platform, but the company's strategy extends beyond conventional software subscriptions.

The broader model combines:

Credentialed experts whose identities and professional backgrounds provide context for their contributions.

Healthcare intelligence drawn from clinical, scientific, regulatory and commercial developments.

Source traceability designed to connect conclusions back to their underlying evidence.

Expert visibility that gives participating doctors and scientists a platform to explain their work and perspectives.

Network effects created as additional credible professionals, organizations and intelligence enter the ecosystem.

The technology organizes the experience.

The people establish its authority.

The network creates its long-term value.

An Invitation to Credible Professionals

AimwellBio is encouraging qualified physicians, scientists, researchers, clinicians and healthcare-industry professionals to apply for consideration within the FHIN.

Applying does not guarantee acceptance or publication.

The network is intended to be credentialed and curated, with participation considered according to professional background, expertise, relevance and potential contribution.

Selected professionals may be considered for contributor profiles, interviews, expert commentary, scientific features and other forms of visibility through AimwellBio.

For doctors and scientists whose work deserves a larger audience, the opportunity is not simply to join another professional network.

It is to help shape a new public layer of healthcare intelligence-one in which credible professionals are identified, their knowledge is made accessible and their contributions are given the recognition they deserve.

The People Behind the Next Signal

The world's most valuable healthcare database may already exist across hospitals, laboratories, universities, biotechnology companies and the minds of thousands of experienced professionals.

The intelligence is distributed.

The expertise is fragmented.

And many of the people capable of recognizing the next important signal remain largely invisible outside their fields.

AimwellBio is working to connect them.

In the coming weeks, the company expects to begin sharing more of the physicians, scientists and healthcare professionals becoming part of this growing network.

Because the future of healthcare intelligence will not be defined solely by who has the most information.

It will be defined by who can identify the right people to interpret it.

Qualified physicians, scientists and healthcare professionals may apply to be considered at AimwellBio.com.

Investor Relations Contact

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

Email: corporate@aimwellbio.com

Website: www.AimwellBio.com

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) is developing healthcare-intelligence infrastructure through AimwellBio and the Federated Health Intelligence Network. The company is building a credentialed ecosystem intended to connect healthcare information with qualified professional judgment, source-traced analysis and greater visibility for physicians, scientists, researchers and industry experts.

Learn more at www.AimwellBio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development, expansion, functionality, adoption and commercial potential of AimwellBio and the Federated Health Intelligence Network, as well as plans to feature healthcare professionals and expand network participation. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that the company's platforms, networks, partnerships, features or commercial initiatives will develop or perform as anticipated. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-worlds-most-valuable-healthcare-database-may-already-exist-t-1196650