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WKN: 920657 | ISIN: FR0000120578 | Ticker-Symbol: SNW
Tradegate
17.08.26 | 16:10
76,14 Euro
+0,59 % +0,45
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Frankreich 40
Eurozone 50
EURONEXT-100
Europa 50
Europa 600
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ACCESS Newswire
17.08.2026 14:50 Uhr
150 Leser
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Aimwell Partners: AimwellBio Secures Patented Behavioral AI Portfolio Backed by Oxford Science and Sanofi Pilot; Inventor Dr. Chris A. Jones Joins Board of Advisors

Executed IP assignment brings a decade of technology, published research, and pharma-tested behavioral engagement capabilities into AimwellBio as the Company expands its scientific and medical advisory network

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / AimwellBio (OTCID:AIMN) today announced the executed assignment of the Trustr intellectual property portfolio, a patented behavioral engagement system designed to measure real-world patient behavior and use precisely timed, data-driven interventions and rewards to support sustained adherence.

The technology brings a substantial development history to the AimwellBio platform. Its foundation includes a 2017 license through the University of Vermont Office of Technology and Commercialization, examination by the Cornell Consulting Group, recognition with a Gold Ribbon at AMCP 2020, a pilot with Sanofi in moderate-to-severe asthma, and supporting research published in the Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research. The portfolio and its development history are further detailed in a confidential investor briefing available through AimwellBio investor relations.

"This is not a concept deck. It is a patent family with priority dates, published science, and a pharma pilot behind it," said John Morgan, principal of AimwellBio. "Just as important, it comes with the people and institutional knowledge that built it. We believe bringing those assets together with AimwellBio gives us an opportunity to accelerate what we are building rather than starting from scratch."

The Inventor Is Now Helping Build the Board

Dr. Chris A. Jones, D.Phil. (Oxford), the behavioral economist behind the portfolio and a recipient of the Bertarelli Prize, has joined the AimwellBio Board of Advisors and is leading its expansion.

Dr. Jones is recruiting scientists, physicians, technologists, and commercial operators from his professional network, including individuals who worked alongside him during the development of Trustr, while adding new scientific and medical advisors capable of extending AimwellBio's reach. The effort is also intended to create additional pathways to potential clients, collaborators, and strategic relationships across pharmaceutical companies, payers, healthcare organizations, and clinical research.

"The IP had tangible value on its own. What we are doing now is applying that know-how and that network to AimwellBio," said Dr. Jones. "I am bringing on more scientists and doctors because the mission got bigger. Behavior between visits is where healthcare wins or loses, and we now have the engine built to address exactly that."

The assignment structure also includes provisions designed to recognize the original Trustr shareholder base, reflecting AimwellBio's commitment to respecting the people and stakeholders who contributed to the technology's development.

A comprehensive confidential briefing detailing the patent portfolio, platform architecture, development history, key contributors, and other relevant information is available to current and prospective investors through AimwellBio investor relations.

About AimwellBio

AimwellBio is building a healthcare intelligence platform that combines behavioral engagement technology, real-world evidence capture, and clinical-grade analytics to improve the way healthcare information is evaluated, validated, and acted upon. Through its expanding network of physicians, scientists, regulatory professionals, and other domain experts, AimwellBio is developing infrastructure designed to connect real-world behavior, clinical intelligence, and evidence-based decision-making.

Investor Relations Contact

John Morgan
Chief Executive Officer
Aimwell Partners Inc.
Email: corporate@aimwellbio.com
Website: www.AimwellBio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include expectations regarding the integration and commercialization of acquired intellectual property, expansion of AimwellBio's advisory network, potential partnerships, customer opportunities, and future development of the AimwellBio platform. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. AimwellBio undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwellbio-secures-patented-behavioral-ai-portfolio-backed-by-ox-1208063

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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