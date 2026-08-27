Aimwell Partners: The IP Was Only Half the Acquisition: Aimwell Bio Closes the Trustr IP Purchase and Begins Bringing Aboard the People Who Built It

Definitive agreement executed with inventor Dr. Christopher A. Jones; contributors and strategic advisors from the platform's development history to be announced individually as their agreements are signed

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), parent company of AimwellBio, today announced that its subsidiary, Aimwell Bio, Inc., has executed the definitive Intellectual Property Purchase and Assignment Agreement completing its acquisition of the Trustr behavioral engagement portfolio from its principal inventor, Dr. Christopher A. Jones.

In most technology acquisitions, the paper transfers and the people scatter. This transaction was structured for the opposite outcome. Alongside the assignment of the patent family, source code, machine-learning models, and trade secrets, Dr. Jones has begun introducing the scientists, clinicians, and strategic contributors involved in the platform's development. The Company will identify each of them individually, by name and role, as their respective agreements are executed.

That sequencing is deliberate. Names announced without signed agreements are marketing. Names announced upon execution are capability. Investors following the Company will be able to watch the roster assemble in public, one confirmed contributor at a time.

What was acquired. The Trustr portfolio centers on systems that measure real-world behavior against personalized performance indicators and deliver precisely timed reward and loss-aversion messaging designed to support sustained behavioral change. The assignment includes U.S. Application No. 16/522,640 (published as US20200146558A1) and U.S. Application No. 17/119,538 (published as US20210158378A1), together with continuations, source code, algorithms, reward-timing and loss-aversion systems, trademarks, and technical know-how. As previously announced, the technology's development history includes an origin through the University of Vermont Office of Technology and Commercialization, recognition with a Gold Ribbon at AMCP 2020, and piloting within a program involving a global pharmaceutical company.

How it was paid for. Consideration for the acquisition is being paid through the issuance of restricted shares of common stock of Aimwell Bio, Inc., the Company's subsidiary. No cash consideration is payable.

Why it matters to the platform. AimwellBio's business is verified intelligence: source-traced, adversarially challenged, and confidence-scored. The Trustr portfolio adds the other half of that equation-a proprietary mechanism for converting intelligence into sustained human behavior. Verification tells an organization what is true. Behavioral infrastructure is how truth becomes adherence.

"Every acquirer says they bought technology. We structured this so the record shows what we actually acquired: the propriety tech, the code, and many of the people who spent a decade learning what makes the system work. The names will speak for themselves, and they will do it one signed agreement at a time," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Aimwell Partners Inc.

The Company's investor briefing on the acquired portfolio is available at www.aimwellbio.com ?.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID: AIMN) is a RegTech company serving the medical industry. Through the AimwellBio platform, it provides structured, source-traced biomedical intelligence to support regulatory, clinical, and capital decision-making. AimwellBio's outputs are decision-support references and do not constitute medical advice, regulatory guidance, investment recommendations, or legal counsel. For more information, visit www.aimwellbio.com ?.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the recordation and perfection of title to the assigned intellectual property, the execution of contributor and advisor agreements, the integration of the portfolio into the AimwellBio platform, and future development and commercialization. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that confirmatory assignments are not recorded as anticipated, that contributor or advisor agreements are not executed, and that the portfolio does not produce commercial results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contact

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

Info@aimwellbio.com

www.aimwellbio.com ?

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-ip-was-only-half-the-acquisition-aimwell-bio-closes-the-trus-1213197