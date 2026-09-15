Aimwell Partners: The GLP-1 Era Has a Trust Problem - AimwellBio is Building the Physician Network to Solve It

Company plans to integrate telemedicine into its verified health intelligence platform and opens a ten-seat Founding Physician Cohort spanning GLP-1 and metabolic care, hormone and menopause health, and physician-directed therapies for men and women.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), parent company of AimwellBio, today announced plans to integrate telemedicine capabilities into its verified health intelligence platform and opened applications for its Founding Physician Cohort.

Millions of Americans now use GLP-1 medications, and millions more are asking whether these therapies may be appropriate for them. This rapid expansion has exposed significant gaps in the systems intended to support safe, informed care, including gray-market sourcing, unverified online advice, and health information presented without transparent medical credentials or source-traceable evidence.

AimwellBio believes the next phase of this rapidly growing healthcare category should be led by verified physicians.

The Founding Physician Cohort will initially include ten licensed physicians who will help shape AimwellBio's planned verified virtual-care network. Anticipated programs include GLP-1 and metabolic care, hormone and menopause health, and other physician-directed injectable and peptide therapies for men and women. Any treatment offered through the planned network would be prescribed by independent, licensed physicians only when clinically appropriate and permitted by applicable law.

Founding physicians will receive, at no cost:

A verified AimwellBio physician profile;

Editorial features and press visibility through the Company's established newswire and social-media channels;

Membership in the Federated Health Intelligence Network;

A personalized research command center designed to organize each physician's literature, signals, and supporting evidence within a unified intelligence workspace; and

Priority access to a planned turnkey virtual-practice platform as AimwellBio's telemedicine capabilities become available.

"The market does not need another website that sells medicine," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Aimwell Partners Inc. "It needs a network where the physician is verified, the evidence is source-traced, and the care is delivered by a doctor whose name and credentials patients can actually check. That is what AimwellBio was built to do, and telemedicine is its natural next surface."

The cohort is being assembled in collaboration with Dr. Christopher A. Jones, whose Trustr behavioral-engagement portfolio was recently assigned to AimwellBio and who is assisting with the development of the Company's expanding advisory board.

"Physicians have spent twenty years being cited by everyone and compensated by no one for their authority," said Dr. Jones. "This cohort puts verified doctors at the center of one of the fastest-growing categories in medicine, supported by the research infrastructure and professional visibility they have earned."

The Company is evaluating leading national telehealth infrastructure providers to support compliant care delivery, including physician credentialing, e-prescribing, pharmacy coordination and fulfillment, and HIPAA-compliant clinical operations.

Verification on the AimwellBio platform is credential-based and cannot be purchased. No payment or commercial arrangement will influence a physician's clinical standing, medical recommendations, prescribing decisions, or patient routing. Participating physicians will retain independent professional judgment and responsibility for all patient-care decisions.

Licensed physicians may apply at aimwellbio.com/founding-physicians or contact corporate@aimwellbio.com. The inaugural cohort is limited to ten physician seats. Applicants must possess appropriate professional credentials and remain subject to the Company's verification and selection process.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a verified intelligence platform serving healthcare and biopharma. Its flagship system, AIMWELL Cortex, is designed to provide continuous signal monitoring across multiple source streams, adversarial validation, hallucination containment, institutional memory, and decision-ready intelligence. Through the Federated Health Intelligence Network, AimwellBio is building a credential-verified contributor network and a source-traceable healthcare intelligence ecosystem. Aimwell Partners Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

For additional information, visit aimwellbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, statements concerning the Company's planned integration of telemedicine capabilities; the development, timing, functionality, and availability of its proposed virtual-care network; the formation and anticipated role of the Founding Physician Cohort; prospective physician participation; potential service offerings; the selection and integration of third-party telehealth, credentialing, e-prescribing, pharmacy, fulfillment, and clinical-operations providers; and the Company's broader business strategy, growth plans, and expected market opportunities.

These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to obtain financing, enter into definitive agreements with qualified service providers, recruit and retain participating physicians, complete required technology development and integration, comply with applicable federal and state healthcare laws and regulations, satisfy licensing and credentialing requirements, protect patient information, and successfully commercialize its planned services.

The telemedicine capabilities and programs described in this release remain under development and may be modified, delayed, limited, or discontinued. No assurance can be given that the proposed services will become available on the anticipated timeline or at all.

AimwellBio does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, regulatory guidance, or investment recommendations. AimwellBio is not a registered investment adviser, medical device, healthcare provider, pharmacy, or regulatory authority. Medical services, if and when made available through the platform, would be provided solely by appropriately licensed, independent healthcare professionals exercising their own clinical judgment.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events, circumstances, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal, tax, and other professional advisers before making an investment decision.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

Email: corporate@aimwellbio.com

Website: aimwellbio.com

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-glp-1-era-has-a-trust-problem-aimwellbio-is-building-the-phy-1221001