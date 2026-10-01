Aimwell Partners Inc. launches a physician visibility program offering verified professional profiles, nationwide press opportunities, and complimentary AI and search visibility assessments for physicians and doctors of chiropractic.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), parent company of AimwellBio, today announced a verified professional visibility program designed to help physicians and doctors of chiropractic strengthen how their credentials and practices are represented across AI assistants and search engines.

As patients increasingly turn to AI for health information and help finding providers, practices face a new question: What do these systems say about their doctors, and how accurate is that information?

AI-generated descriptions may draw on outdated directories, incomplete profiles, and inconsistent online information. A practice's website alone may not provide a complete or current picture of its physicians, credentials, and services. AimwellBio's program aims to address those gaps through verified professional records and clearer public information.

What the Program Provides

The program includes:

Verified professional profiles: Structured, AI-indexable profiles built on AimwellBio's Observer verification layer, documenting professional identity, credentials, areas of focus, and practice information.

Structured, AI-indexable profiles built on AimwellBio's Observer verification layer, documenting professional identity, credentials, areas of focus, and practice information. Nationwide press opportunities: Features designed to provide accessible, citable information about participating professionals and their work, subject to publisher standards.

Features designed to provide accessible, citable information about participating professionals and their work, subject to publisher standards. Complimentary visibility assessments: Plain-language reviews of how a practice appears across selected AI and search platforms, identifying missing, outdated, or inaccurate information.

The assessment is free and carries no obligation. Physicians and doctors of chiropractic may request one by emailing corporate@aimwellbio.com with their name, professional credentials, and practice website.

The program is open to physicians across specialties and now extends to doctors of chiropractic. All participating professionals are subject to identity and credential verification, with checks appropriate to their profession.

"Doctors have spent years building their visibility on search engines. Now they also need to understand how AI systems represent them," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Aimwell Partners Inc. "Our goal is to make verified professional information available wherever patients begin looking for care. The first step is straightforward: show practitioners what these systems currently say about them and identify where the information needs attention."

Connecting Visibility With Verified Intelligence

The program connects participating professionals with AimwellBio's broader healthcare intelligence ecosystem, including Observer network membership, verified professional profiles, and access to AIMN:ATLAS, the company's public global intelligence map at aimwellbio.com/atlas .

Eligible physicians may also be considered for the company's Founding Physician network, announced September 15, 2026, subject to its separate selection criteria and availability.

To request a complimentary practice visibility assessment, email corporate@aimwellbio.com .

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a verified intelligence platform serving healthcare and biopharma. The platform combines AIMWELL Cortex adversarial validation, the public AIMN:ATLAS intelligence map, the Observer credentialed professional network, and the FHIN contributor framework. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Learn more at aimwellbio.com .

Investor Relations and Media Contact

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

corporate@aimwellbio.com

aimwellbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the visibility program, anticipated participation, platform development, and the Company's commercial prospects. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Important Disclosures

Visibility assessments and verified profiles are informational services. They do not guarantee indexing, rankings, placement, accurate representation, or any particular output from third-party AI systems or search engines, which the Company does not control. Assessments reflect the platforms and queries reviewed at the time of the assessment; results may vary.

Participation does not constitute an endorsement of any professional by the Company. Verification confirms identity and credentials, not clinical quality or patient outcomes. Nothing in this release constitutes medical advice. Press opportunities are subject to publisher standards and applicable sponsorship disclosures.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/patients-are-asking-ai-about-their-health-aimwellbio-wants-verif-1230052