Aimwell Partners: AimwellBio Puts Its Global Intelligence Map in Public View, No Login Required, as Dr. Chris A. Jones Builds Out the Advisory Bench Behind it

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) invites anyone to check the work at aimwellbio.com/atlas , confirms multiple physicians and prospective collaboration partners in active discussions following the Trustr acquisition, and publishes the single address where serious parties can reach the company directly.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), the company behind AimwellBio, the gated professional healthcare intelligence network, today did something most companies in this market will not do. It opened its intelligence map to the public.

A reasonable reader has seen a hundred companies claim to have built something. Most of those claims cannot be checked. This one can. AIMN:ATLAS, the global biopharma intelligence map at the core of the AimwellBio platform, is now viewable by anyone at aimwellbio.com/atlas . No login. No form. No sales sequence. Thirty seconds of anyone's time settles the question of whether the system is real.

What the map shows is specific. Thousands of companies and entities in corpus. Eleven regulatory agency zones, each scored and updated. A curated signal corpus of more than 9,200 indexed signals drawn from PubMed, the U.S. FDA, ClinicalTrials.gov , and SEC EDGAR, compiled on a scheduled refresh. Readers who open the map will notice one detail on their own: the highest-scored regulatory zone on the board right now is not the FDA. It is Saudi Arabia's SFDA. The map does not editorialize about what that means. It simply shows what the signals show, which is the point of the entire system.

THE BENCH BEING BUILT BEHIND IT

On August 17, the Company announced the executed acquisition of the Trustr behavioral engagement IP portfolio and the appointment of its inventor, Dr. Chris A. Jones, D.Phil. (Oxford), to the AimwellBio Board of Advisors, with a mandate to build it out. That release stated that contributors and advisors would be named one executed agreement at a time. That discipline has not changed. What has changed is the volume moving through it.

Since that announcement, Dr. Jones has initiated introductions between AimwellBio and multiple companies evaluating formal collaboration with the platform, and is in active discussions with senior physicians and scientists regarding advisory roles. The Company will not name any of them today. Names are announced when agreements are executed, not when conversations are promising. Readers who find that frustrating are reading the release correctly. It is the same standard the platform applies to intelligence: verified before published.

"It sounds strange for a public company to say this, but we are not asking anyone to believe us," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Aimwell Partners Inc. "The map is open. The methodology is published. The people joining this platform looked at both before they picked up the phone. That is the only kind of interest we want."

"The caliber of people asking to be part of this is the signal," said Dr. Chris A. Jones, Board of Advisors, AimwellBio. "Physicians and operators do not lend their names to systems they have not stress-tested. Each one will be introduced individually, with their credentials in full view, as agreements are signed."

THE OPEN DOOR

The Company recognizes that some readers of this release run companies, practices, funds, or research programs of their own, and that a subset of them will look at the map and ask a different question: not "is this real," but "how would my organization fit into it." For those readers, the channel is direct. Companies and credentialed professionals interested in collaboration, advisory participation, or platform access can contact the Company at corporate@aimwellbio.com . Every inquiry is read. Not every inquiry advances. The gate is the product.

Most readers will close this page and move on. That is a reasonable choice. This release was written for the ones who open the map first.

ABOUT AIMWELL PARTNERS INC.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a gated professional healthcare intelligence network built on adversarial validation. Its flagship system, AIMWELL Cortex, provides continuous signal compilation across public source streams, four-agent adversarial review, hallucination containment, institutional memory, and decision-ready intelligence delivered as PROCEED, DELAY, or KILL verdicts under a published, ICH E9(R1)-aligned methodology. The FHIN contributor network is building a verified professional intelligence layer for biopharma. Headquartered in Miami, Florida. Learn more at www.AimwellBio.com .

INVESTOR RELATIONS AND MEDIA CONTACT

John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

corporate@aimwellbio.com

www.AimwellBio.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding potential collaborations, prospective advisory appointments, expansion of the AimwellBio advisory network, and future development of the AimwellBio platform. Discussions described in this release are preliminary; no collaboration, appointment, or agreement is assured until executed and separately announced. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

AimwellBio provides analytical and informational outputs to support organizational decision-making. It does not constitute medical advice, regulatory guidance, investment recommendations, or legal counsel. AimwellBio is not a registered investment advisor, medical device, or regulatory authority. Regulatory zone scores displayed on AIMN:ATLAS are analytical outputs of the platform and are not statements, endorsements, or rankings by any regulatory agency.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwellbio-puts-its-global-intelligence-map-in-public-view-no-lo-1215718