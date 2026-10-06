Aimwell Partners: The People Verifying Your Healthcare Should Not Be the People Selling It. AimwellBio Launches Provider Verification Registry in Connecticut.

The Registry's inaugural profile features Vital Care of Shelton, a woman-owned specialty infusion pharmacy, expanding AimwellBio's intelligence platform into provider transparency for patients and referring clinicians.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), the parent company of AimwellBio, today announced the launch of its Provider Verification Registry, a public-facing extension of the company's healthcare intelligence platform.

The Registry's inaugural entry profiles Vital Care of Shelton, an owner-operated specialty infusion pharmacy serving patients throughout Connecticut.

The profile is available at https://aimwellbio.com/provider/vital-care-shelton.

The Registry brings provider services, ownership, referral workflows, licensure, and accreditation information into one readable profile. It is designed to help patients understand their care options, help clinicians evaluate referral partners, and give investors visibility into AimwellBio's expansion beyond biopharma signal intelligence.

Three audiences. One public record.

Making Provider Information Easier to Evaluate

Patients and referring clinicians often navigate provider websites, reviews, insurance directories, and telephone inquiries to understand who delivers care and how that care is coordinated.

AimwellBio's Registry is designed to make that process more transparent.

According to the company, each profile combines information from the provider's published materials with independent licensure and accreditation records. The resulting profile presents those findings in plain language, with editorial verification separate from provider promotion.

The Registry is editorial, not pay-for-placement. Provider cooperation supports information gathering; independent verification determines what can be published.

The Inaugural Profile: Vital Care of Shelton

Vital Care of Shelton provides home and alternate-site infusion therapy for patients across Connecticut. Its published services include therapies for immune conditions, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hemophilia, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and pain management, as well as intravenous nutrition and antibiotics.

The pharmacy's stated support services include prior authorization preparation and appeals, caregiver training, and 24-hour access to pharmacists and nurses for patients receiving therapy.

Owner-operated by Latrise Ashford Brissett, the pharmacy is identified in the inaugural profile as Connecticut-licensed and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care.

AimwellBio selected Vital Care of Shelton as its first entry because it combines named local ownership with the operational services that matter when a specialty referral becomes a course of treatment.

For a patient, knowing who provides care is only part of the decision. Understanding who handles the authorization, coordinates nursing, and answers a clinical question after hours matters too.

A Practical Resource for Referring Clinicians

Specialty infusion requires more than a prescription. Benefits investigation, prior authorization, medication procurement, and nursing coordination must come together before treatment can begin.

The Registry is designed to help referring clinicians understand a provider's stated capabilities before submitting a referral.

Rather than requiring a practice to assemble that information from multiple sources, the profile brings the provider's workflows and credentials into one place.

AimwellBio reports that inquiries have begun from independent infusion pharmacies, neurology clinics, chiropractic practices, and functional medicine providers interested in inclusion. The company is developing its founding provider cohort, with publication dependent on provider cooperation and information that can be independently verified.

Providers interested in the Registry may contact corporate@aimwellbio.com.

Expanding AimwellBio's Intelligence Platform

The Provider Verification Registry extends AimwellBio into a second business vertical: public-facing provider intelligence.

The company's flagship AIMWELL Cortex platform monitors regulatory, clinical, and competitive information across thirteen source streams. Its four-agent adversarial validation process produces PROCEED, DELAY, or KILL assessments for AI-generated biopharma science.

The Registry applies the company's approach to information gathering, validation, confidence assessment, and institutional memory to a different audience: patients and referring clinicians.

For investors, the launch demonstrates an additional application of AimwellBio's intelligence infrastructure. Cortex supports the evaluation of biopharma signals. The Registry supports the evaluation of specialty providers.

The company's stated objective is consistent across both: make healthcare information easier to examine, trace, and understand.

A Shared Standard for Healthcare Intelligence

AimwellBio is expanding its platform around three uses of verified information: evaluating biopharma developments, informing referrals, and helping patients understand their providers.

The company is also developing the founding cohort of its FHIN contributor network and expanding its signal map to include chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's disease, other dementias, and Parkinson's disease.

The Provider Verification Registry's inaugural profile is available at https://aimwellbio.com/provider/vital-care-shelton. Additional information about AimwellBio is available at https://aimwellbio.com.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a healthcare and biopharma intelligence platform headquartered in Miami, Florida. Its flagship system, AIMWELL Cortex, combines continuous signal monitoring, adversarial validation, hallucination containment, and institutional memory to support information evaluation. Its Provider Verification Registry publishes independently compiled profiles of specialty healthcare providers for patients, referring clinicians, and capital allocators. The company is also developing its FHIN contributor network.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

corporate@aimwellbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning the company's platform development, provider participation, publishing plans, and business expansion. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release.

AimwellBio provides informational resources and does not provide medical advice, regulatory guidance, or investment recommendations. Provider profiles do not guarantee clinical outcomes or replace a patient's or clinician's independent evaluation. AimwellBio is not a registered investment advisor, medical device, or regulatory authority.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-people-verifying-your-healthcare-should-not-be-the-people-se-1233451