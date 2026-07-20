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WKN: A2P5HU | ISIN: CA8520662088 | Ticker-Symbol: A781
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 16:24
91,30 Euro
+0,33 % +0,30
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPROTT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,5092,0018:10
91,5092,6016:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER HAMMER MINING
SILVER HAMMER MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILVER HAMMER MINING CORP0,026-13,56 %
SPROTT INC91,30+0,33 %
STROUD RESOURCES LTD0,0530,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.