Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris FR0013296746 ALDVI), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative treatments for people suffering from rare kidney diseases, announces today that Sibnayal (a prolonged-release combination of potassium citrate and potassium bicarbonate) is now reimbursed in Spain for the treatment of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA).

The reimbursed prices of Sibnayal in Spain are:

€409.84 including tax for Sibnayal 24 mEq 847mg/1582 mg

- €136.62 including tax for Sibnayal 8 mEq 282 mg/527 mg

Since its approval, Sibnayal is available to Spanish patients through an early access program, which is ending with the official reimbursement. Sibnayal is distributed locally by SPA Farma Iberica.

Didier Laurens, Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne, stated: "We are delighted that our partner, SPA Farma Iberica, has succeeded in securing reimbursement in Spain. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to them for their ongoing commitment and the efforts they have made to provide Spanish patients with broader access to Sibnayal. For their part, the Spanish health authorities have thus recognized the value of Sibnayal in the management of a rare disease for which no other authorized treatment exists. This success marks another important milestone for our flagship treatment in Europe, with reimbursement in one of the continent's largest markets."

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal (ADV7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU, GB, KSA and UAE, and has been filed for a US NDA. ADV7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022. For additional information, see: https://advicenne.com/.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority on April 24, 2026 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260720115932/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

Didier Laurens, Chairman and CEO

+33 (0)1 87 44 40 17

Email: investors@advicenne.com

Maarc Media relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: bruno.arabian@maarc.fr