Likozam will be reimbursed to patients starting June 12, 2026

Official reimbursement ends the "Early Access" clawback

The price obtained offsets the discounts owed under the early access program and reduces the debt owed to the French government by nearly €6 million

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris FR0013296746 ALDVI), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative treatments for people suffering from rare kidney diseases, announced today that Likozam (clobazam) is reimbursed by the French social security system, notably for the combination treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy.

The price of Likozam in France, as published in the Official Journal, is:

€92.24 including taxes for Likozam 1mg/ml, 150 ml bottle.

The publication of the reimbursement decision in the Official Journal ends the early access program and allows for the dispensing of Likozam at retail pharmacies.

The end of the exceptional access to Likozam also puts an end to the "Early Access" (AAP) rebate mechanism, under which Advicenne had to pay back up to 80% of the revenue generated by the product. Consequently, Advicenne is no longer subject to the AAP rebate mechanism, which made its revenue difficult to understand.

The price obtained allows for the generation of a receivable from the French government under the AAP mechanism. This receivable of nearly €6 million offsets a significant portion of the debt owed to the French government. In addition, Advicenne will be able to record a reversal of provisions of nearly €1.4 million related to the early access program.

Didier Laurens, Advicenne Chief Executive Officer, stated: "It is a source of immense pride and joy to announce that Likozam is now covered by insurance. Since 2017, we have been fighting to have the value of this medication recognized by the authorities. With the unwavering support of patient organizations and physicians dedicated to the treatment of rare forms of epilepsy, we have finally reached an agreement for the coverage of Likozam. My thoughts go first and foremost to the patients-most often children-and their families who are treated with Likozam, whose daily lives will be made easier by the availability of the treatment through the French pharmacy network. For Advicenne, this is a major milestone. We are definitively moving away from the burdensome system of early access rebates, and our financial reporting will be simplified as a result. Finally, our debt is automatically reduced very significantly, a valuable factor in the ongoing debt restructuring process. The impact and pride are commensurate with the commitment we showed and the sizeable result achieved!

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ABOUT ADVICENNE

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal (ADV7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and GB. ADV7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022.

For additional information, see: https://advicenne.com/

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority on April 24, 2026 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial 6/6 conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260531772006/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

Didier Laurens, Directeur Général

+33 (0) 1 87 44 40 17

Email: investors@advicenne.com

Maarc Media relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: bruno.arabian@maarc.fr