Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris FR0013296746 -ALDVI), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and marketing of innovativetreatments for people suffering from rare kidney diseases, announces changes to its governance following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 21, 2026.

The AGM, held in Paris on May 21, 2026, adopted all the resolutions regarding the approval of the Company's financial statements, the granting of financial delegations to the Board of Directors, and the delegations and authorizations permitting the allocation of warrants and free shares of the Company. The voting results for each resolution are available on the Company's website under the Investors Media section (https://advicenne.com/fr/investisseurs/). The Annual General Meeting presented an update on the Company's various programs and strategy.

The Annual General Meeting appointed Mr. André Ulmann, a director, and Mr. Adrian Hepner, an independent director, to three-year terms. In addition, the Meeting renewed the terms of Ms. Charlotte Sibley, an independent director, for a two-year term; and Cemag Invest, represented by Ms.Catherine Dunand, a director, for a three-year term.

The Board of Directors of Advicenne is now composed as followed:

Mr. Didier Laurens, Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

- Cemag Invest, represented by Ms. Catherine Dunand, Director,

- Ms. Charlotte Sibley, Independent Director,

- Mr. André Ulmann, Director,

- Mr. Adrian Hepner, Independent Director.

At the board meeting held following the AGM, Mr. Didier Laurens was appointed Chairman of the Board. Ms. Charlotte Sibley was appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee (Remco). The Audit Committee continues to be chaired by Cemag Invest, represented by Ms. Catherine Dunand.

Didier Laurens, Chairman and CEO of Advicenne, stated: "We are fully focused on both the U.S. marketing authorization for Sibnayal and the ongoing financial restructuring. To support this strategy, we are adapting our governance structure with the appointment of Adrian Hepner to the Board of Directors as an independent director. Adrian has been working with us for several years on the development of Sibnayal in the U.S. for dRTA and cystinuria. He strengthens the Board's U.S. expertise alongside Charlotte Sibley. Furthermore, the return of André Ulmann reflects Cemag Invest's strong shareholder commitment amid this restructuring. Cemag Invest has supported us unwaveringly for over 10 years, and André Ulmann has a deep understanding of both the company-having led it-and its therapeutic area, given his specialty as a nephrologist. Alongside Catherine Dunand, he will be of major support. Finally, I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Philippe Boucheron and Thibaut Roulon, who have decided to step down, for their long-standing service on the board."

Catherine Dunand, Chairwoman of Cemag Invest, added: "After many years of hard work by a small, seasoned, competent and fully dedicated team, we have reached a critical juncture for the company. Advicenne have to, in the coming weeks, both complete the registration process for its flagship product in the United States and reduce a debt burden that has become unsustainable. This debt is partly due to taxes resulting from changes in French drug regulations in last couple of years. We congratulate Didier Laurens on his election as chairman of the board of directors of Advicenne. We are confident in the management team's ability to meet these critical challenges and remain fully committed to supporting them in our capacity as directors and major shareholders."

ABOUT ADVICENNE

Advicenne (Euronext: ALDVI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal has received Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in EU and GB. ADV7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and Canada.

Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022. For additional information, see: https://advicenne.com/.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority on April 24, 2026 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial 6/6 conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Advicenne

Didier Laurens, CEO

+33 (0) 1 87 44 40 17

Email: investors@advicenne.com

Maarc Media relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: bruno.aranbian@maarc.fr