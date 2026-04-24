Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris FR0013296746 ALDVI), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative treatments for people suffering from rare kidney diseases, announces today that its 2025 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The Universal Registration Document includes the annual report, the management report, the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance and the Statutory Auditors' reports. It also contains a description of the share buyback program.

The Universal Registration Document is available on Advicenne's website (www.advicenne.com) in the Investors/Financial Information section and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

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About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal (ADV7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and GB. ADV7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022.

For additional information, see: https://advicenne.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260424406024/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

Didier Laurens, Directeur Général

+33 (0) 1 87 44 40 17

Email: investors@advicenne.com

Maarc Media relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: bruno.arabian@maarc.fr