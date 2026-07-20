Fermi Inc.: Fermi Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Call Date

Fermi to host earnings call on August 13, 2026

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI)(LSE:FRMI), operating as Fermi America ("Fermi" or the "Company"), announced today that it plans to release second quarter 2026 financial results at 7 a.m. Eastern Time / 12 p.m. British Time on Thursday, August 13, 2026. This announcement will be followed by an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time / 2 p.m. British Time. The Company's earnings release and supplemental information will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

To join the live conference call, dial 888-506-0062 in the U.S. or +1 973-528-0011 internationally approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and refer to conference code 587288.

The call will also be webcast in a listen-only mode and can be accessed through the Investor Relations Events & Presentations page of Fermi's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of one year.

Investor Contact

Barry Sievert | IR@fermiamerica.com

Media Contact

Fermi Inc. Communications | press@fermiamerica.com

About Fermi America

Fermi America (Nasdaq & LSE: FRMI) develops next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale to support next-generation intelligence and AI compute. Fermi America combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders with a combined 25 GW of experience, to create the world's largest, 11 GW next-gen private grid, helping ensure America's energy and AI dominance. The behind-the-meter Project Matador campus is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to support hyperscale AI and advanced computing. For additional information visit www.fermiamerica.com.

SOURCE: Fermi Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/fermi-announces-second-quarter-2026-earnings-release-and-call-date-1193444