

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (MTA.F, WRT1V.HE), a Finnish provider of marine and energy solutions, on Tuesday reported a rise in net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by decreased depreciation, impairment, and increased result from net position hedges.



For the three-month period to June, the company posted a net income of EUR 146 million, higher than restated EUR 136 million in the same period last year. Net profit per share stood at EUR 0.25 as against the prior year's restated EUR 0.23 per share.



Operating result moved up to EUR 209 million from restated EUR 183 million a year ago. Depreciation, amortization, and impairment stood at negative EUR 36 million, compared with restated negative EUR 61 million last year. Result from net position hedges surged to EUR 15 million from restated EUR 2 million in the previous year.



The company posted net sales of EUR 1.559 billion, compared with restated EUR 1.594 billion a year ago.



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