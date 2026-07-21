American Rebel Holdings: American Rebel Light Beer Surpasses 437 Pennsylvania Account Placements and is now being served at Lincoln Financial Field

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: AREB) secures a premier NFL and entertainment venue placement, surpasses 437 Pennsylvania historical accounts in July 2026, and advances its Distribution-First playbook across 70% of the Commonwealth

Following a breakout showing at the October 2025 NBWA Annual Convention, American Rebel Light Beer signed five (5) premier, multi-generational Pennsylvania wholesale partners in under 30 days - establishing a distribution network now covering 47 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties and reaching an account base of 437 retail and on-premise accounts in 2026

NASHVILLE, TN AND PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB), creator of America's Patriotic Beer and a leading patriotic lifestyle brand, today announced that American Rebel Light Beer is now available at Lincoln Financial Field - home of the Philadelphia Eagles - while surpassing 437 active retail and on-premise account placements across Pennsylvania. Fueled by five premier, multi-generational wholesale partnerships secured in under 30 days following the October 2025 NBWA Annual Convention, the Company has established a distribution network covering 47 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties (approximately 70% of the Commonwealth), with account placement continuing to build across every region of the state.

437 Active Account Placements and Counting in PA - American Rebel Light Beer Builds Placement Momentum Across Pennsylvania

Based on the Company's latest internal distribution data, American Rebel Light Beer has been purchased by 437 active buying accounts - retailers, bars, and restaurants that have placed confirmed orders for the brand - across Pennsylvania during 2026, including approximately 225 grocery and neighborhood retail locations that regularly stock the brand on shelf. With distribution infrastructure only established in the final weeks of 2025, the pace of account acquisition across Pennsylvania represents significant early-stage placement momentum for a brand now less than one year into the market. Pennsylvania's 437 accounts represent approximately 15% of the Company's total national account base, making the Commonwealth American Rebel Light Beer's single most productive and fastest-developing state market. This trajectory reflects a measurable shift in the American beer market: legacy macro lager brands have ceded meaningful market share since 2023 as values-aligned independent brands have captured growing consumer attention - and everyday Americans are increasingly choosing brands that are better for you, reflect their core patriotic values and allow them to "Be a Rebel"

How American Rebel Built a Statewide Pennsylvania Distribution Network in Under 30 Days

The foundation of Pennsylvania's rapid momentum traces directly to the October 2025 National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Annual Convention in Las Vegas, which served as a major catalyst for the brand. The convention generated over 110 distributor engagements, 83 qualified follow-up opportunities, 65 high-interest prospects, and 16 on-site verbal commitments - opening pipeline conversations across 9 new states.

Executing its "Distribution-First" playbook with speed and precision, American Rebel signed five premier, multi-generational Pennsylvania wholesale partners between November 17 and December 10, 2025 - a statewide network assembled in 23 days. This network - comprising Wilson McGinley (Western PA), Muller Distributing (Greater Philadelphia), Mid-State Beverage Company (Central & Northern PA), Banko Beverage Company (Lehigh Valley & Northeastern PA), and Ace Distributing (South Central PA) - collectively reaches over 5,400 retail accounts and provides American Rebel Light Beer with established cold-box influence, high-frequency route service, and deep community retail relationships across every major population corridor in the Commonwealth.

The "Distribution-First" strategy enables American Rebel to execute as a premium brand marketer - much like Red Bull - focused entirely on brand building, consumer activation, and securing top-tier distribution, rather than owning or operating production infrastructure. From inception, American Rebel Beverages has partnered with AlcSource, a leading beverage alcohol facilitator, and City Brewing, one of North America's premier contract brewing and co-packing partners, to establish a fully scalable supply chain built for growth. This infrastructure is specifically designed to fulfill large regional and national chain orders as American Rebel Light Beer expands its distribution footprint across the country. By leveraging the established logistics, localized expertise, and multi-generational retail relationships of its wholesale partners - combined with best-in-class production and facilitation infrastructure - the Company can accelerate national market penetration and respond to large-volume retail opportunities without the heavy capital expenditures traditionally associated with beverage industry expansion. This asset-light model represents a meaningful structural advantage for a growth-stage consumer brand pursuing national distribution coverage through top-tier independent wholesalers.

Authentic Brand Activation - From Community Events to Lincoln Financial Field

American Rebel Holdings (OTCID: AREB) continues differentiating its growth strategy by pairing expanding retail placement with authentic, on-the-ground consumer engagement. The Company benefits from meaningful cross-brand synergy - we engage with our customers and fans at retail, on-premise locations and wherever they celebrate life in the USA. Our consumers are highly patriotic and they naturally gravitate toward the brand - American Rebel- America's Patriotic Beer - a premium light lager, creating a built-in consumer affinity that is rare for a growth-stage beverage brand. Live performances by Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andy Ross, community events, and strategic motorsports partnerships continue driving brand awareness and trial across Pennsylvania and beyond, reinforcing American Rebel Light Beer's identity as the beer of choice for Americans who live the patriotic lifestyle every day.

The Company's beverage division brings communities together through patriotic events and shared experiences that go far beyond the beer aisle. American Rebel Light Beer is an all-natural, better-for-you premium light lager - crafted to taste great and was brewed and built to stand for something. The Company says it simply: American Rebel Light Beer tastes like Freedom. It is America's Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer - and those values are not a marketing slogan. They are printed right on every can. Freedom-loving Americans across Pennsylvania are encouraged to ask for American Rebel Light Beer by name at their local grocery store or neighborhood bar - and to look for it at some of the Commonwealth's most exciting sports and entertainment venues this season.

High-Profile Venue Placement - Lincoln Financial Field and National Account Milestones

American Rebel Light Beer's Pennsylvania momentum has reached one of the region's most iconic entertainment venues: Lincoln Financial Field - home of the Philadelphia Eagles. As confirmed by American Rebel Beverages President Todd Porter, the venue has received and stocked its initial order through Muller Distributing, positioning the brand for visibility across several high-profile summer concerts and ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Placement at Lincoln Financial Field represents a significant brand awareness milestone - delivering American Rebel Light Beer to one of the largest and most passionate fan bases in the country, in the heart of the Philadelphia market.

The remaining five concert events at Lincoln Financial Field represent some of the most anticipated live music experiences of 2025, featuring a lineup of globally recognized artists and legendary performers. Morgan Wallen will kick off the stretch with two sold-out nights on July 31 and August 1, bringing country music's biggest current star to Philadelphia. The Foo Fighters take the stage on August 13, delivering their signature brand of iconic American rock. Bruno Mars follows with back-to-back performances on September 1 and 2, showcasing one of the world's most electrifying entertainers. Ed Sheeran arrives on September 19, bringing his record-breaking live show and worldwide appeal, before AC/DC closes out the concert season on September 29 with a powerhouse performance from one of rock music's most enduring and influential bands.

Collectively, these marquee events are expected to attract hundreds of thousands of fans to Lincoln Financial Field throughout the summer and early fall, creating a premier opportunity for concertgoers to enjoy American Rebel Light Beer. As the newest beer offering available throughout the stadium, American Rebel Light will be served to fans during each of these major concert experiences, further expanding the brand's presence in one of the nation's premier live entertainment venues. Fans can view the full Lincoln Financial Field event schedule here.

Nationally, American Rebel Light Beer has now been ordered by approximately 2,875 retail and on-premise accounts since launch - making Pennsylvania's 437 active accounts approximately 15% of the Company's entire national footprint, and establishing the Commonwealth as the single most productive state market in the brand's distribution portfolio.

American Rebel Executive Quotes

"Pennsylvania is proving exactly what happens when top-tier distribution, committed retail partners, and an authentic patriotic brand come together with real conviction. In less than a year, we have placed American Rebel Light Beer in 437 active accounts across 47 counties - including Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles - and we are just getting started. Patriotic Americans are hungry for a brand they can trust, a beer that is all-natural and better for you, and a can that proudly stands for something. We are building America's Patriotic Brand one community and one cooler at a time - and every account we open brings us one step closer to being on every shelf in every state in this country."

- Andy Ross, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

"I have spent significant time on the ground across Pennsylvania working directly with our distribution partners - and what I can tell you is that the momentum is real. We built a statewide network in 23 days after the NBWA convention. We have placed Rebel Light in 437 accounts in Pennsylvania, American Rebel Light Beer is on the shelves at Lincoln Financial Field, and we are aggressively opening new accounts across every region of the Commonwealth. Pennsylvania is our most productive state market and it is the blueprint for how we intend to execute in every state we enter. We are just getting going - and the pipeline behind Pennsylvania is strong."

- Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a crisp, refreshing, all-natural, better-for-you premium light lager created for consumers who celebrate freedom, country music, motorsports, tailgates, backyard barbecues, patriotic festivals, and the American way of life. The brand is built around its signature statement: American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, GOD FEARING, CONSTITUTION LOVING, NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGING, STAND YOUR GROUND BEER. Brewed and co-packed by City Brewing, one of North America's premier contract brewing partners, and facilitated through AlcSource, a leading beverage alcohol facilitator, American Rebel Light Beer brings the Company's patriotic lifestyle brand into the beverage category with a fully scalable supply chain designed to support high-frequency social occasions and community-driven celebrations. The brand is built for the moments when Americans come together: Fourth of July celebrations, concerts, race weekends, sporting events, tailgates, military appreciation events, and patriotic gatherings across the country. As America celebrates its 250th birthday in 2026, American Rebel Light Beer is proud to be the beer patriotic Americans raise in honor of freedom. American Rebel Light Beer. It tastes like Freedom.

www.americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) is America's Patriotic Brand. The Company is a Nevada corporation with its principal executive offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and offers safes and security products, branded lifestyle merchandise, and American Rebel Light Beer. American Rebel is a diversified branded products and marketing company focused on freedom, patriotism, self-reliance, and the independent spirit. Through American Rebel Light Beer, Champion Safe, branded merchandise, live events, media appearances, and community-based activations, the Company is working to expand national brand recognition while strengthening the connection between consumer identity, product demand, and long-term shareholder value. American Rebel Beverages executes a premium brand marketer model - partnering with AlcSource as its beverage alcohol facilitator and City Brewing as its contract brewing and co-packing partner - providing the Company with a fully scalable, asset-light supply chain capable of fulfilling large regional and national chain orders as distribution coverage expands nationally. The Company believes its Champion Safe platform supports its broader mission by combining American Rebel's brand platform with American-made safe manufacturing capabilities.

www.AmericanRebel.com | www.championsafe.com | www.americanrebelbeer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future operational performance, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued expansion and scalability of the American Rebel Light Beer distribution network; the successful execution of the Company's "Distribution-First" playbook; the anticipated market coverage capabilities and ultimate retail penetration within Pennsylvania's 47 targeted counties; expected sell-through rates and consumer demand resulting from grassroots marketing and cross-brand synergies; the successful rollout, timing, and continued availability of American Rebel Light Beer at Lincoln Financial Field; and the broader national expansion trajectory and overall business strategy of American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully maintain and leverage its strategic wholesale distribution partnerships to convert potential coverage into active retail placements; the highly competitive nature of the alcoholic beverage industry and shifting consumer preferences; the ability to secure and maintain vendor agreements and naming rights compliance at high-profile venues; supply chain vulnerabilities, production constraints, or raw material cost increases affecting the beverage division; regulatory changes governing the distribution, marketing, and sale of alcohol; and broader economic conditions impacting consumer discretionary spending.

Investors are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosures and ongoing filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations & Contact Information

Investor Relations:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Beverages | American Rebel Light Beer Distribution & Account Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

American Rebel Light Beer is intended for adults 21 years of age and older. Please enjoy responsibly. SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-light-beer-surpasses-437-pennsylvania-account-placement-1193823