San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Digital design and development studio ANML redesigned and rebuilt the core marketing website of media and consumer intelligence company Meltwater. It went live in early May 2026, and within a month, the company recorded a 73% increase in LLM citations.

Meltwater's Mira AI Intelligence Assistant, introduced as part of the site rebuild.

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ANML led the project end-to-end, covering information architecture, navigation, and a scalable design system.

"We restructured Meltwater's site to read clearly for human visitors and to be clean and machine-readable for AI-driven discovery," said ANML Founder Doug Hughmanick.

The rebuild spanned the homepage and key product, solutions, and resources pages on Meltwater's Next.js and Prismic stack.

Following the relaunch, the media and consumer intelligence company's internal analysis tracked citations across 50 key pages before and after the rebuild:

Total LLM citations increased from 99,675 to 172,862, a gain of 73,187 net new citations.

New pages built around the company's capabilities and use cases drove 86% of the total citation growth.

The homepage grew from 9,040 citations to 21,931, improving its LLM ranking from position 57 to position 15.

Meltwater's redesigned "One intelligence platform" section, showing real-time signals across media, social, and AI channels.

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The rebuild's shift away from brand-heavy pages is what drove the citation gains, since LLMs tend to cite pages that explain what a product actually does over pages focused on brand messaging, according to Meltwater.

To learn more about ANML and its services, please visit https://www.anml.com.

About ANML

ANML is a design and development studio founded in 2012, based in San Jose, California. The agency combines strategy, technology, and design to build digital products, brand experiences, and web or mobile interfaces. ANML's multidisciplinary team prides itself on being nimble yet world-class, pushing boundaries through innovation with a commitment to craft, transparency, and real-world results.

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Source: DesignRush