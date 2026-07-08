Meltwater Expands Access to Meltwater MCP Bringing Actionable Intelligence Into the AI Tools Teams Already Use

Meltwater MCP is the only full-suite media intelligence platform that plugs directly into leading AI assistants, custom agents and AI workflows - with the ability to take action, not just answer questions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater , the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications and Marketing teams, today announced a major expansion of Meltwater MCP (Model Context Protocol). The release adds a new set of MCP tools that allow AI assistants to take action inside the Meltwater platform, helping teams access insights, create reports, and track alerts in real time.

Ask Meltwater, Inside Existing AI Tools

Meltwater has hosted MCP natively since June 2025, bringing unmatched real-time, cited media, social, and influencer intelligence directly into the AI tools teams already use. This allowed users to ask questions in plain language and receive trusted answers grounded in Meltwater's licensed data which analyzes 1.3 billion-plus documents a day.

But teams no longer want AI assistants that simply summarize information. They want agents that can understand intent, work with trusted context, take action and learn from the intelligence assets a team has already built.

Meltwater MCP meets this need, moving beyond simply answering questions to allow AI tools to build on existing projects within the Meltwater platform. Teams can simply ask their preferred AI tool for an overview of breaking news coverage, a brand health report, or a brief on trending social media topics, without having to log in to Meltwater and start a search from scratch. The results can be saved, re-used and referenced again by an AI agent that knows the purpose behind them.

Access to Trusted Intelligence Across Your Organization

Not everyone who needs a Meltwater answer has platform access, so they often turn to generic AI tools that respond from open-web data rather than trusted, sourced intelligence. This means that generic results often sound confident while being outdated, incomplete, or simply wrong. Meltwater MCP closes this gap with a single, governed connector that brings Meltwater's licensed data into any compatible AI assistant, letting teams ask questions in plain language and get cited, verifiable answers without a custom integration or specialist help.

"Intelligence shouldn't require a specialist to unlock it," said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. "Meltwater MCP means the analyst, the executive, and the intern can all ask the same question and get the same quality of answer, grounded in real Meltwater data, right inside the AI tools they already use every day."

"Teams shouldn't have to pick between the AI tool they already love using and the data they actually trust, but that's the tradeoff most integrations force on them," said Aditya Jami, Chief Technology Officer at Meltwater. "Meltwater MCP means they don't have to. It's one connector, fully governed, bringing real Meltwater intelligence into whichever assistant a team is already using. And now, they can act on it too, not just ask about it."

Now Generally Available to Meltwater Customers

Meltwater MCP is now generally available to Meltwater customers. It builds on more than a year of customer pilots and provides MCP-based access to its data and content in production. The release reflects Meltwater's commitment to empowering leaders with the intelligence they need to set a new standard in PR, Communications, and Marketing.

To learn more about Meltwater's MCP offering, visit meltwater.com .

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Costello

Corporate Communications Director

pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. By analyzing 1.3 billion pieces of content daily, Meltwater transforms media, social, and AI signals into intelligence that leaders rely on to make faster, more confident decisions. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead.