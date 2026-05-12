Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ramp Metals explodierte um +1.100% - startet dieser Kupfer-Nachbar jetzt seine eigene Rallye? Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 15:24
352,60 Euro
+0,69 % +2,40
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
352,55352,6015:26
352,30352,5515:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 14:10 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LinkedIn is the #2 most-cited source in AI answers, new Meltwater report finds

Analysis of 9.5 million AI citations shows real-world expertise is driving visibility in AI search

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications and Marketing teams, today released new research showing LinkedIn is the #2 most cited source by AI models, second only to YouTube. An analysis of 9.5 million AI citations across 16 B2B categories using Meltwater's GenAI Lens reveals the content that AI platforms prioritize, and why authentic, expert-driven content is emerging as a critical driver of B2B brand visibility.

How AI is changing the way information is found

AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot are fundamentally changing how people search for and consume information. When people turn to AI assistants for recommendations, research, or decision-making, the brands and products highlighted - or omitted - directly influence awareness, reputation, and buying behavior. In fact, research from 6sense shows that 94% of B2B buyers use LLMs during their buying process.

As AI becomes a primary source of information, optimizing for visibility inside AI-generated answers is no longer optional. For B2B brands who want to stay top of mind for buyers, Meltwater's research underscores why LinkedIn is critical to a brand being discoverable in AI search.

What content AI models prioritize and cite

This research breaks down the specific signals and content types on LinkedIn that influence what AI models choose to cite. Several key patterns emerged, including:

  • Individual voices drive the majority of visibility. Approximately 75% of LinkedIn citations came from individual member profiles and 25% come from Company Pages. While individual member content tends to get cited more often, balancing individual and corporate content remains important.
  • Structured content performs best. The most frequently cited LinkedIn content, including articles and posts, consistently feature clear formatting (bullet points, numbered lists), strong headings, named entities, and quantitative data.
  • AI rewards relevance over reach. More than half of citations (51%) came from members with less than 10k followers, showing that AI models prioritize clarity, expertise, and usefulness over popularity alone.
  • LinkedIn dominates Tech, Professional Services, FinTech and Marketing. The platform performs especially well where questions are professional, technical, or decision-driven, ranking LinkedIn in the top 5 in citations for B2B searches across key industries, including Technology & SaaS, Consulting & Professional Services, Financial Services & FinTech, Marketing & Advertising, and HR & Talent.
  • Third-party and user-generated content have an edge. Platforms like LinkedIn, Reddit, and YouTube account for 47.5% of AI citations, compared to 15% from peer review sites and 18.7% from company websites.

"For the last twenty years, the job of a brand was to be discoverable. In an AI-first world, the job is to be the answer. LLMs are now the first stop for decisions that used to take hours of research - and if your brand isn't being cited, you're not in the consideration set," said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. "What this data makes clear is that AI models aren't looking for the loudest voice in the room - they're looking for the most credible voice. Organizations that are discoverable in reputable earned media, credible with structured, factual content, and consistent with the channels they engage on, are the ones that will show up when decisions are being made."

"Product and brand discovery doesn't happen in stages anymore - it starts with a question and ends with an AI assistant's answer," said Davang Shah, Vice President of Marketing at LinkedIn. "If your brand isn't showing up in LLMs, you're not just missing awareness, you're missing the moment of decision. That's why being discoverable, credible and consistently cited isn't a nice-to-have, it's what defines your buyability and determines whether your products or solutions get considered and ultimately get bought."

To read the full report, visit: https://www.meltwater.com/en/resources/linkedin-gen-ai-visibility-report

For more information, please contact:
Kelly Costello
Corporate Communications Director
pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater
Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. By analyzing 1.3 billion pieces of content daily, Meltwater transforms media, social, and AI signals into intelligence that leaders rely on to make faster, more confident decisions. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on.
Learn more at meltwater.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.