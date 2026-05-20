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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 14:10 Uhr
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Meltwater Wins 2026 PRWeek Global Award for "Best PR Software or AI Platform"

The award recognizes Meltwater's AI-powered innovations that provide actionable intelligence for PR, Communications and Marketing teams

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications and Marketing teams, has been awarded the PRWeek Global Award for Best PR Software or AI Platform, recognizing the company's leadership in building solutions that turn global media, social and AI signals into actionable intelligence organizations can rely on to make faster, more confident decisions.

The award reflects Meltwater's continued investment in AI-powered innovations designed to help teams move beyond passive monitoring and toward proactive, intelligence-driven marketing and communications strategies.

Meltwater Helps Teams Move From Monitoring to Strategic Decision-Making

As narratives move increasingly fast across news, social and AI systems, teams are under growing pressure to understand and act on these shifts in real time. The award from PRWeek recognized several of Meltwater's innovations built to help teams uncover insights faster, reduce manual work, and respond with confidence, including:

  • Mira, Meltwater's AI-powered teammate, enables users to surface instant insights through a conversational interface simplifying complex workflows such as news briefings, media list building, brand monitoring, competitor analysis, consumer intelligence and more.
  • Explore+, Meltwater's enterprise-grade intelligence platform, unifies media, social and AI signals together into one clear, trusted view of the brand, helping global organizations identify trends, collaborate across regions, and share trusted insights at scale.
  • GenAI Lens, the industry's first large language model (LLM) monitoring solution, gives brands visibility into how they are represented across major AI assistants including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and more, helping organizations understand and shape brand perception in AI-generated responses.

As a result, teams using the Meltwater platform - which analyzes 1.3 billion pieces of content every day across news, social and AI signals - reported up to 60% reductions in reporting time, 30-40% faster insight-to-action, and six-figure savings in operational costs, enabling faster decision-making.

"To succeed today, teams need to stay on top of narratives across more channels and formats than ever before," said John Box, CEO at Meltwater. "At Meltwater, we're focused on building solutions that turn billions of signals into actionable intelligence that tells you what's happening across every channel, what it means, and what to do next. We're proud to see that vision recognized by PRWeek."

PRWeek Recognition Underscores Meltwater's Leadership in Actionable Intelligence

The PRWeek Global Awards recognize excellence and innovation across the communications industry worldwide. Meltwater was selected in the Best PR Software or AI Platform category for demonstrating ease of use, creativity, measurable impact, and innovation for communications professionals.

To learn more about Meltwater's unified intelligence platform, visit meltwater.com.

For more information, please contact:
Kelly Costello
Corporate Communications Director
pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater
Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. By analyzing 1.3 billion pieces of content daily, Meltwater transforms media, social, and AI signals into intelligence that leaders rely on to make faster, more confident decisions. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead.
Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on.
Learn more at meltwater.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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