Dolphin Entertainment: The Door Named Agency of Record for Palm Tree Crew Amid Lifestyle Brand's Expansion into Hospitality, Real Estate and Golf

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) agency to lead strategic communications as Palm Tree Crew grows its portfolio across live events, luxury hospitality, branded residences and golf

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / The Door, a leading integrated marketing agency and part of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), today announced it has been named agency of record for Palm Tree Crew, the diversified lifestyle company co-founded by global music superstar Kygo and entrepreneur Myles Shear.

Palm Tree Crew has rapidly evolved beyond its globally recognized music festivals into a diversified lifestyle platform spanning hospitality, branded residences, golf, consumer ventures and premium live experiences.

Known for creating unforgettable destination events that blend world-class entertainment with elevated hospitality, Palm Tree Crew has expanded the Palm Tree Music Festival to sought-after destinations including the Hamptons, Aspen, Lake Tahoe, St. Barths and beyond. The company has recently broadened its footprint with Palm Tree Residences Miami, its first branded residential development, and the acquisition of River Valley Ranch Golf Course near Aspen, underscoring its long-term vision to build an integrated lifestyle ecosystem that bridges business, music and culture.

Under the partnership, The Door will lead strategic communications, media relations, executive visibility and brand storytelling across Palm Tree Crew's expanding portfolio of businesses and initiatives.

"Palm Tree Crew has become one of the most exciting lifestyle brands in the world because they've built something far bigger than a festival," said Charlie Dougiello, Co-Chief Executive Officer of The Door and Chief Innovation Officer, Executive Committee at Dolphin. "They've created a cultural platform that seamlessly blends music, hospitality, luxury travel, sports, real estate and consumer experiences. As the brand continues expanding into new categories, we're excited to help tell that story and further elevate Palm Tree Crew as one of the defining lifestyle companies of this generation."

Palm Tree Crew is a multi-vertical lifestyle brand focused on live entertainment, hospitality, real estate, premium collaborations, and venture capital. Through signature experiences, strategic partnerships and new hospitality ventures, the company continues to redefine how brands connect with audiences through premium entertainment and laid-back luxury.

As agency of record, The Door will support communications across Palm Tree Crew's expanding ecosystem, including festivals, hospitality, golf, branded residences, partnerships and future lifestyle ventures.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

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SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-door-named-agency-of-record-for-palm-tree-crew-amid-lifestyle-brands-expan-1193572