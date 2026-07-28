Dolphin Entertainment Subsidiaries Powered High-Profile Campaigns at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

The Agency Collective Executed Publicity, Experiential Marketing and Digital Campaigns for Major Film Releases, Television Franchises and Leading Fan-First Consumer Brands

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) today highlighted the massive presence and impact of its leading entertainment marketing and PR subsidiaries - including 42West and Shore Fire Media - at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. Championing a wide-ranging slate of client activations, panel presentations, and major breaking news announcements, Dolphin's collective, once again, proved instrumental in shaping the cultural conversation at the world's most influential pop culture gathering.

"Comic-Con remains the premier testing ground for what will dominate entertainment in the year ahead," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "By combining high-profile theatrical launches in Hall H with immersive, physical activations on the ground, our agencies have delivered an unmatched footprint for our partners. This week was a masterclass in how we connect premium brands directly with the most loyal fanbases in the world."

Highlights of Dolphin Entertainment clients at San Diego Comic-Con follow:

Cinematic Reveals and Star-Studded Panels

Guillermo del Toro's "Pan's Labyrinth" in 3D & HDR (Cineverse & 42West): Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the three-time Oscar -winning masterpiece, the legendary filmmaker appeared at a packed Hall H panel on Friday, July 24. Alongside cast members Doug Jones and Ivana Baquero, and Oscar -winning cinematographer Guillermo Navarro, del Toro detailed the tireless work in bringing a new 3D and HDR version of the film to theaters on October 9.

"Ramayana" (Prime Focus Studios & 42West): During a Thursday afternoon panel, Prime Focus Studios showcased the first trailer for its upcoming global theatrical release, "Ramayana," slated for this Fall. Founded by Namit Malhotra (CEO of DNEG, the pioneering visual effects company with eight Academy Awards), the studio's presentation featured Malhotra alongside director Nitesh Tiwari, lead cast members Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, and legendary composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. The debut marks a major milestone in Prime Focus Studios' strategy to leverage world-class talent and industry-leading VFX capabilities to deliver high-value, globally appealing cinematic IP.

"Coyote vs. Acme" (Ketchup Entertainment & 42West): Anchored by a powerful pre-release campaign for the highly anticipated live-action/animation film ahead of its August 28 theatrical debut, star Lana Condor headlined the 2026 Collider Ladies Night Panel on Saturday, July 25, captivating audiences with a first-look footage reveal. The agency maximized campaign momentum later that evening by orchestrating a fan screening at AMC Mission Valley 20, featuring a live, surprise-filled introduction by Condor and director Dave Green.

"Drifter" (Sung Kang & 42West): Multi-hyphenate creator Sung Kang (the "Fast & Furious" franchise) shared never-before-seen content ahead of the release of "Drifter," an upcoming feature he wrote, directed, and stars. Inspired by his personal experiences, the underdog story merges high-octane car culture with themes of identity and resilience. It will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"Crystal Lake" (Horror, Inc. & 42West): On the heels of its bone-chilling teaser reveal, Horror, Inc. brought the first trailer of "Crystal Lake" directly to Comic-Con's horror community ahead of its highly anticipated fall premiere.

"Air Bud Returns" (Cineverse & 42West): Nearly three decades after the original franchise began, writer, director, and creator Robert Vince - accompanied by Buddy the dog - introduced "Air Bud Returns" during a Sunday panel. Fans celebrated the first-look trailer and sneak peek of this entirely new multigenerational chapter, slated for theaters on January 22, 2027.

Television, Gaming and Documentary Spotlights

Adult Swim (42West): Adult Swim dominated Friday afternoon with executive and cast panels for fan-favorites "My Adventures with Superman," the Emmy -nominated "Rick and Morty," the highly anticipated new series "President Curtis," and the Peabody Award-winning "Common Side Effects." Alongside these packed panels, the late-night animation powerhouse hosted its beloved annual Adult Swim on the Green fan activation at Bayfront Park.

Lauren Lapkus (42West): Lapkus participated in a high-profile Hall H panel for her upcoming HBO Max "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off series, "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe." The presentation featured an exclusive advance screening of the show, followed by an inside-look discussion with Lapkus, creators Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Zak Penn, and co-stars Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie.

Lauren Cohan (42West): Cohan headlined a major panel for the blockbuster AMC franchise "The Walking Dead: Dead City," alongside fellow star and executive producer Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Joined by co-stars Aimee Garcia and Raúl Castillo, showrunner Seth Hoffman, and executive producer Scott Gimple, Cohan offered a comprehensive look ahead at the upcoming third season, which included an exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere before it debuts on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, July 26.

"Bill Sienkiewicz: That Polish Guy" (Comic Book Pros & 42West): Comic Book Pros gave fans a Saturday evening first-look at the upcoming documentary honoring the legendary comic artist's historic career and boundary-pushing legacy.

Fan Experiences and Collectibles

Alliance Authentic (Shore Fire Media): Part of Alliance Entertainment (Nasdaq:AENT), Alliance Authentic is helping create a new category of physical media: permanently preserved collectibles - including newly added vinyl records from artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles, Zara Larsson, Charli XCX, Karol G, Hayley Williams and Angine de Poitrine, alongside collectible figures from Funko and Handmade by Robots - and brought a wide array of limited-run, Certified Uncirculated, NFC-secured offerings to San Diego Comic-Con. The company hosted its first-ever in-person pop-up at the Hard Rock Hotel and was also at the Handmade by Robots booth inside the Star Wars Pavilion, with highlights including Japanese-exclusive vinyl editions of the original trilogy soundtracks and Handmade by Robots figures.

Funko & Mondo (42West): Funko brought its legendary Fundays back to Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, launched the Pop! Mystery booth experience and hosted a bespoke Pop! Yourself activation inspired by "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Concurrently, the company's high-end collectible division Mondo hosted its Toy Talk Live panel, teased its first-ever Power Rangers line, expanded the TMNT collection, and showcased its ECTO-1 from The Real Ghostbusters.

Bioworld and Heroes & Villains (42West): Marking its first-ever dual-booth collaboration at the same convention, Bioworld's direct-to-consumer brand, Heroes & Villains, partnered with both the Marvel and Lucasfilm pavilions. The showcases featured exclusive gear inspired by "The Mandalorian and Grogu," and Marvel's Dr. Doom and X-Men in anticipation of the upcoming film "Avengers: Doomsday." Bioworld also sponsored the Her Universe Fashion Show.

Paramount Products & Experiences (42West): Paramount engaged the Star Trek fandom with the popular "Star Trek: The Collector Frontier" panel and the interactive "Star Trek: Boldly Built" photo activation at the Marriott Marquis.

BoxLunch (42West): BoxLunch, the specialty retailer known for offering curated, fan-first apparel and accessories with a civic-minded "get some, give some" mission, sponsored the official afterparty for the Her Universe Annual Fashion Show, continuing the late-night celebration of fan communities and unique fashion.

Super7 (42West): In conjunction with the iconic Peanuts brand, Super7 hosted an adoption-themed pop-up experience, complete with convention-exclusive products that fans could only purchase at the event.

ABOUT 42WEST

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West features four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed impactful marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of film and television series, as well as a diverse roster of actors, filmmakers, recording artists, content creators, personalities, and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and streamers, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120. Follow us on Instagram here.

Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412 | james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

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