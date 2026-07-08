Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin's 42West Drives High-Profile Anime Expo 2026 Campaigns for Nebula17, TOHO International and GKIDS

Agency Leads Communications for Nebula17's BEYOND BORDERs Launch Featuring Hatsune Miku While Supporting Major Franchise and Theatrical Announcements

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / 42West, a premier publicity firm and wholly owned subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), led high-profile communications campaigns for clients Nebula17, TOHO International, and GKIDS during Anime Expo 2026, North America's largest anime and Japanese pop culture convention. Representing clients across music, theatrical distribution, film, and franchise entertainment, 42West managed publicity programs supporting several of the convention's most anticipated announcements and fan activations, underscoring Dolphin's continued momentum in one of entertainment's fastest-growing global categories.

Among Anime Expo's marquee announcements, 42West represented client Nebula17 in the launch of BEYOND BORDERs, a global music initiative developed in partnership with Japanese media company Dwango and supported by Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs. The project brings together internationally recognized artists-including Grimes, Odetari, slayr, MOLIY, George Clanton, Frost Children, and XAMIYA-to create original music featuring the iconic virtual singer Hatsune Miku. Designed to introduce Vocaloid music to broader international audiences, the collaboration spans electronic, alternative, rap, hyperpop, and experimental genres through a cross-cultural creative initiative. 42West developed and executed the communications strategy for the launch, leading media outreach and publicity surrounding the project's debut live showcase during their free concert, JAPAN MUSIC VOCALOID, at the convention.

Representing TOHO International, 42West coordinated comprehensive publicity and talent tracks to maximize publicity for several of the company's premier anime properties. Floor activations and media campaigns spotlighted The VR Diaries, Frieren, and the U.S. debut of Though I Am an Inept Villainess, while anchoring two major franchise milestones-the 10th anniversary of My Hero Academia and the 5th anniversary of Jujutsu Kaisen.

42West also managed publicity for GKIDS as the acclaimed producer and distributor unveiled a slate of theatrical and home entertainment releases that spotlight the breadth of the GKIDS' entertainment catalog. Highlights included the nationwide 4K theatrical re-release of Makoto Shinkai's YOUR NAME., new GKIDS Store exclusive collector's edition Blu-ray releases for Linda Linda Linda, Look Back, Angel's Egg, and LOVE & POP, and the first 4K UHD home video release of Tekkonkinkreet.

ABOUT 42WEST

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West features four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed impactful marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of film and television series, as well as a diverse roster of actors, filmmakers, recording artists, content creators, personalities, and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and streamers, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphins-42west-drives-high-profile-anime-expo-2026-campaigns-for-nebula17-toh-1188059