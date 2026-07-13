Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary 42West Lands Multiple Nominations for Clients at the 78th Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / The entertainment PR and marketing powerhouse 42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), saw a wide range of clients achieve success with multiple nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards. This year's Emmys will be presented on Monday, September 14 in Los Angeles, in an NBC telecast from Peacock Theater. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place across two nights on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6.

The company's work on the Apple TV series "Mr. Scorsese" led to three nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program (42West client Rebecca Miller) and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program. Martin Scorsese, who is the subject of the acclaimed series, is also a longtime 42West client.

Actress Katherine LaNasa received her second consecutive Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance on HBO Max's "The Pitt." She won last year's Emmy Award in the same category.

Conan O'Brien increased his overall Emmy nomination count to 36, with recognition in the categories of Outstanding Variety Special ("The Oscars"), Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special ("The Oscars") and Outstanding Limited Series ("The Beast in Me").

John Oliver is now a 31-time Emmy nominee, receiving two nominations for Outstanding Variety Program and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Program for HBO series "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

The Apple TV series "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy," hosted by Eugene Levy, was nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special.

Jonathan Pryce received his 5th Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series ("Slow Horses").

"The Daily Show" was nominated for Outstanding Variety Series, hosted on a rotating basis by Josh Johnson and fellow correspondents.

Two Adult Swim titles, clients of the company's Fandoms & Franchises division, received Creative Arts Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Animated Program category: "Rick and Morty" and "Smiling Friends." Also, two-time Emmy winning client, Loren Bouchard, earned his 15th nomination for "Bob's Burgers" in this category.

42West client ITVS received an Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking nomination for "The Librarians."

Writer and producer Andrew Watt picked up his very first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Music and Lyrics for the song "Dead Dance" from Netflix's series "Wednesday." That series also picked up five additional nominations and is produced and directed by 42West client Tim Burton and executive produced by 42West clients Jonathan Glickman of Miramax and Tommy Harper.

The FX network limited series "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette," executive produced by 42West clients Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, received seven nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Sarah Pidgeon), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series(Constance Zimmer), Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Costumes, Outstanding Period Makeup and Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series.

The HBO film "Miss You, Love You," produced by 42West clients Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of Madison Wells, was nominated for Outstanding Movie.

In addition, on behalf of Disney Entertainment Television, the company coordinated over 500 Emmy submissions, resulting in 45 nominations for programs including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bob's Burgers, Ocean with David Attenborough, Tucci in Italy, Paradise, Only Murders in the Building, Nikki Glaser: Good Girl, and The Muppet Show, among others.

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ABOUT 42WEST

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West features four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed impactful marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of film and television series, as well as a diverse roster of actors, filmmakers, recording artists, content creators, personalities, and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and streamers, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

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