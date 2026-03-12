

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toho Co., Ltd. (TOH.F) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY4.576 billion, or JPY142.93 per share. This compares with JPY4.485 billion, or JPY138.97 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to JPY259.747 billion from JPY246.465 billion last year.



Toho Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY4.576 Bln. vs. JPY4.485 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY142.93 vs. JPY138.97 last year. -Revenue: JPY259.747 Bln vs. JPY246.465 Bln last year.



