

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toho Co., Ltd. (TOH.F) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY33,45 million, or JPY197.27 per share. This compares with JPY26,48 million, or JPY155.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to JPY191,67 million from JPY163,68 million last year.



Toho Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY33,45 Mln. vs. JPY26,48 Mln. last year. -EPS: JPY197.27 vs. JPY155.11 last year. -Revenue: JPY191,67 Mln vs. JPY163,68 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News