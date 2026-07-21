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WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Stuttgart
21.07.26 | 18:33
38,650 Euro
+2,66 % +1,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,20039,15018:57
38,65038,90018:57
Actusnews Wire
21.07.2026 18:23 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2026 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 20,220 Wavestone shares
  • €612,221.06 in cash

At the time of the half-yearly balance sheet on 31 December 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • 17,782 Wavestone shares
  • €717,758.02 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • €88,633.74 in cash

Trading summary for the first half of 2026:

SharesTrade capitalTransactions
Purchases46,588 €2,317,783.67844
Sales44,150 €2,212,246.71820

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a leading consulting firm operating at the intersection of business and technology. The firm helps organizations scale new ways of working, transform operations, and reinvent business models in the age of AI.

With 6,000 employees across Europe and North America, Wavestone delivers end-to-end consulting services that combine business, transformation, and technology expertise. The firm integrates AI across its capabilities and delivery approach, helping clients turn potential into tangible, sustainable value.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and is certified as a Great Place to Work.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2026

PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros
TOTAL84446,5882,317,783.67 TOTAL82044,1502,212,246.71
01/02/2026420011,055 01/02/20261502,790
01/05/20261050026,900 01/05/2026521811,836
01/06/2026525013,245 01/06/20261259131,748.58
01/07/202621005,510 01/07/20261685047,474.97
01/08/2026945025,365.02 01/08/2026630017,105.01
01/12/2026660034,639.98 01/09/2026945025,669.98
01/13/2026962036,970.97 01/12/2026181,00058,427.8
01/14/20261370042,392.98 01/13/20261572043,128
01/15/2026630018,285 01/14/20261460036,557.58
01/16/20261260036,574.98 01/15/2026734020,839.01
01/19/20261380047,730 01/16/2026941925,719.02
01/20/20261470041,194.02 01/19/2026636021,566.02
01/21/202631217,048 01/20/2026936421,699.79
01/22/20261804,808 01/21/2026945026,510
01/23/2026223714,227.7 01/22/20261080048,256
01/26/20261385051,545.02 01/23/2026432019,424
01/27/2026755334,300.38 01/26/2026749029,912
01/28/20261580049,655.04 01/27/20261260337,776.8
01/29/2026211,55094,155.06 01/28/20261052933,217.81
01/30/202621005,910 01/29/2026417911,136.9
02/02/2026745027,035.01 01/30/20261167040,109.01
02/03/2026201,60092,000 02/02/2026945027,154.98
02/04/2026221,25068,735 02/03/20261385050,402.79
02/05/2026735018,585 02/04/202631508,695.01
02/06/2026844823,396.62 02/05/2026841021,909.01
02/09/20261366034,532.98 02/06/20261373038,472.97
02/10/20261055128,361.29 02/09/202621005,325
02/11/20261395047,429.99 02/10/20267 36819,071.01
02/12/20261692044,219.98 02/11/20261502,545
02/13/2026630014,165.01 02/12/20262733,581.6
02/16/20261365030,332.51 02/13/20261470033,347.51
02/17/20261155025,047.5 02/16/2026840018,830
02/18/202631506,772.5 02/17/2026952023,818.5
02/19/2026525011,632.5 02/18/2026171,16053,653.94
02/20/202621004,660 02/19/2026629313,786.41
02/23/20261365030,420 02/20/2026970032,945.01
02/24/2026840018,295 02/23/2026631414,849
02/26/202631215,733.29 02/24/2026632014,768.99
02/27/2026735016,920.02 02/25/20261371032,846.52
03/02/20261573034,401.03 02/26/20261370033,632.48
03/03/2026735016,480 02/27/2026525012,160
03/04/202631024,843.6 03/02/20261155026,247.49
03/05/202621004,845 03/03/2026525011,827.5
03/06/2026630014,750.01 03/04/20261160028,789.98
03/09/2026945021,940.02 03/05/2026945022,027.5
03/10/2026735017,230.01 03/06/20261465232,441.17
03/11/2026650124,820.09 03/09/2026840019,635
03/12/2026770034,775.02 03/10/2026945022,387.5
03/13/2026101,00048,700 03/11/2026141,40070,350
03/16/2026944621,186.2 03/12/2026550025,200
03/17/2026735016,267.51 03/13/2026660029,640
03/18/2026840018,695 03/17/2026945021,072.51
03/19/2026630013,884.99 03/18/2026525011,770
03/20/20261065029,472.5 03/19/20261260028,084.98
03/23/202641707,540.5 03/23/20261365029,552.51
03/24/2026945020,182.5 03/24/20261502,275
03/25/202621004,500 03/25/2026836016,250.51
03/26/2026629113,017.8 03/26/202641526,850.81
03/27/202652018,939.56 03/27/202651687,542.06
03/30/202621004,435 03/30/2026525011,182.5
03/31/202621004,530 03/31/2026945020,489.99
04/01/202621004,695 04/01/20261365030,729.99
04/02/2026525011,757.5 04/02/202642009,500
04/07/2026735016,390.01 04/07/202631507,135.01
04/08/2026527012,909 04/08/20261050024,130
04/09/20261050023,185 04/10/2026630013,845
04/13/202642009,222.5 04/13/2026735016,334.99
04/14/202631507,100 04/14/2026840019,065
04/15/202631507,105.01 04/15/2026525011,957.5
04/16/20261502,440 04/16/2026625012,189
04/20/2026840019,705 04/17/2026945022,307.49
04/22/2026945021,597.48 04/21/202621004,910
04/23/2026840018,894.72 04/22/202621004,880
04/24/2026630013,725 04/23/20261148.45
04/27/202641727,852.4 04/24/202621004,690
04/28/2026945020,267.51 04/27/202642009,170
04/29/202631506,725 04/28/20261431,952.2
04/30/2026525011,362.5 04/29/202642009,070
05/04/2026945020,574.99 04/30/202641516,951.1
05/05/20261270031,152.52 05/05/202642009,085
05/06/2026735015,497.51 05/06/2026735015,655.01
05/07/2026525011,112.5 05/07/202642008,985
05/08/2026525011,035 05/08/202631506,680
05/11/2026525011,195 05/11/20261470031,722.53
05/12/2026945019,997.51 05/12/202642008,930
05/13/2026945019,650.02 05/13/20261502,230
05/15/202622008,620 05/14/2026660025,890
05/18/2026836716,027.7 05/15/2026880034,960
05/19/202622008,980 05/18/2026945019,832.49
05/20/20261155024,339.98 05/19/20261050022,572.5
05/21/2026735015,517.5 05/20/2026947521,207.52
05/22/202641556,880 05/21/20261502,230
05/25/202631506,867.5 05/22/2026735015,730.02
05/26/2026524010,855.99 05/25/2026525011,540
05/27/202631506,750 05/26/20261502,280
05/28/2026525011,455 05/27/2026945020,650.01
06/01/2026630014,255.01 05/28/2026630013,910.01
06/02/2026628213,291.2 05/29/2026630014,139.99
06/03/20261260028,157.52 06/01/2026525012,005
06/04/2026945020,687.49 06/02/202642009,555
06/05/20261785038,732.46 06/03/2026840019,165
06/09/2026945020,089.98 06/04/20261255425,984.37
06/10/2026630012,900 06/05/2026630014,154.99
06/11/20261155022,842.49 06/08/2026840017,812.52
06/12/20261160024,589.98 06/09/202642009,055
06/16/2026525010,345 06/10/20262522,288.7
06/17/202642008,280 06/12/202631365,642.3
06/18/2026630012,234.99 06/15/2026525010,472.5
06/19/202642007,942.5 06/16/202631506,290
06/22/202642007,935 06/17/202621004,170
06/23/2026525010,170 06/19/20261502,000
06/24/20261050020,140 06/22/2026625510,280.99
06/25/2026945017,550 06/23/2026840016,405
06/26/2026840015,070 06/24/202642008,155
06/30/202631505,905.01 06/29/20261050019,447.5
06/30/202631505,950.01

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

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Full and original release in PDF format:
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