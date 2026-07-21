WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2026 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 20,220 Wavestone shares
- €612,221.06 in cash
At the time of the half-yearly balance sheet on 31 December 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 17,782 Wavestone shares
- €717,758.02 in cash
Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:
- 36,611 Wavestone shares
- €88,633.74 in cash
Trading summary for the first half of 2026:
|Shares
|Trade capital
|Transactions
|Purchases
|46,588
|€2,317,783.67
|844
|Sales
|44,150
|€2,212,246.71
|820
About Wavestone
Wavestone is a leading consulting firm operating at the intersection of business and technology. The firm helps organizations scale new ways of working, transform operations, and reinvent business models in the age of AI.
With 6,000 employees across Europe and North America, Wavestone delivers end-to-end consulting services that combine business, transformation, and technology expertise. The firm integrates AI across its capabilities and delivery approach, helping clients turn potential into tangible, sustainable value.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and is certified as a Great Place to Work.
|Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
|Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2026
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|TOTAL
|844
|46,588
|2,317,783.67
|TOTAL
|820
|44,150
|2,212,246.71
|01/02/2026
|4
|200
|11,055
|01/02/2026
|1
|50
|2,790
|01/05/2026
|10
|500
|26,900
|01/05/2026
|5
|218
|11,836
|01/06/2026
|5
|250
|13,245
|01/06/2026
|12
|591
|31,748.58
|01/07/2026
|2
|100
|5,510
|01/07/2026
|16
|850
|47,474.97
|01/08/2026
|9
|450
|25,365.02
|01/08/2026
|6
|300
|17,105.01
|01/12/2026
|6
|600
|34,639.98
|01/09/2026
|9
|450
|25,669.98
|01/13/2026
|9
|620
|36,970.97
|01/12/2026
|18
|1,000
|58,427.8
|01/14/2026
|13
|700
|42,392.98
|01/13/2026
|15
|720
|43,128
|01/15/2026
|6
|300
|18,285
|01/14/2026
|14
|600
|36,557.58
|01/16/2026
|12
|600
|36,574.98
|01/15/2026
|7
|340
|20,839.01
|01/19/2026
|13
|800
|47,730
|01/16/2026
|9
|419
|25,719.02
|01/20/2026
|14
|700
|41,194.02
|01/19/2026
|6
|360
|21,566.02
|01/21/2026
|3
|121
|7,048
|01/20/2026
|9
|364
|21,699.79
|01/22/2026
|1
|80
|4,808
|01/21/2026
|9
|450
|26,510
|01/23/2026
|2
|237
|14,227.7
|01/22/2026
|10
|800
|48,256
|01/26/2026
|13
|850
|51,545.02
|01/23/2026
|4
|320
|19,424
|01/27/2026
|7
|553
|34,300.38
|01/26/2026
|7
|490
|29,912
|01/28/2026
|15
|800
|49,655.04
|01/27/2026
|12
|603
|37,776.8
|01/29/2026
|21
|1,550
|94,155.06
|01/28/2026
|10
|529
|33,217.81
|01/30/2026
|2
|100
|5,910
|01/29/2026
|4
|179
|11,136.9
|02/02/2026
|7
|450
|27,035.01
|01/30/2026
|11
|670
|40,109.01
|02/03/2026
|20
|1,600
|92,000
|02/02/2026
|9
|450
|27,154.98
|02/04/2026
|22
|1,250
|68,735
|02/03/2026
|13
|850
|50,402.79
|02/05/2026
|7
|350
|18,585
|02/04/2026
|3
|150
|8,695.01
|02/06/2026
|8
|448
|23,396.62
|02/05/2026
|8
|410
|21,909.01
|02/09/2026
|13
|660
|34,532.98
|02/06/2026
|13
|730
|38,472.97
|02/10/2026
|10
|551
|28,361.29
|02/09/2026
|2
|100
|5,325
|02/11/2026
|13
|950
|47,429.99
|02/10/2026
|7
|368
|19,071.01
|02/12/2026
|16
|920
|44,219.98
|02/11/2026
|1
|50
|2,545
|02/13/2026
|6
|300
|14,165.01
|02/12/2026
|2
|73
|3,581.6
|02/16/2026
|13
|650
|30,332.51
|02/13/2026
|14
|700
|33,347.51
|02/17/2026
|11
|550
|25,047.5
|02/16/2026
|8
|400
|18,830
|02/18/2026
|3
|150
|6,772.5
|02/17/2026
|9
|520
|23,818.5
|02/19/2026
|5
|250
|11,632.5
|02/18/2026
|17
|1,160
|53,653.94
|02/20/2026
|2
|100
|4,660
|02/19/2026
|6
|293
|13,786.41
|02/23/2026
|13
|650
|30,420
|02/20/2026
|9
|700
|32,945.01
|02/24/2026
|8
|400
|18,295
|02/23/2026
|6
|314
|14,849
|02/26/2026
|3
|121
|5,733.29
|02/24/2026
|6
|320
|14,768.99
|02/27/2026
|7
|350
|16,920.02
|02/25/2026
|13
|710
|32,846.52
|03/02/2026
|15
|730
|34,401.03
|02/26/2026
|13
|700
|33,632.48
|03/03/2026
|7
|350
|16,480
|02/27/2026
|5
|250
|12,160
|03/04/2026
|3
|102
|4,843.6
|03/02/2026
|11
|550
|26,247.49
|03/05/2026
|2
|100
|4,845
|03/03/2026
|5
|250
|11,827.5
|03/06/2026
|6
|300
|14,750.01
|03/04/2026
|11
|600
|28,789.98
|03/09/2026
|9
|450
|21,940.02
|03/05/2026
|9
|450
|22,027.5
|03/10/2026
|7
|350
|17,230.01
|03/06/2026
|14
|652
|32,441.17
|03/11/2026
|6
|501
|24,820.09
|03/09/2026
|8
|400
|19,635
|03/12/2026
|7
|700
|34,775.02
|03/10/2026
|9
|450
|22,387.5
|03/13/2026
|10
|1,000
|48,700
|03/11/2026
|14
|1,400
|70,350
|03/16/2026
|9
|446
|21,186.2
|03/12/2026
|5
|500
|25,200
|03/17/2026
|7
|350
|16,267.51
|03/13/2026
|6
|600
|29,640
|03/18/2026
|8
|400
|18,695
|03/17/2026
|9
|450
|21,072.51
|03/19/2026
|6
|300
|13,884.99
|03/18/2026
|5
|250
|11,770
|03/20/2026
|10
|650
|29,472.5
|03/19/2026
|12
|600
|28,084.98
|03/23/2026
|4
|170
|7,540.5
|03/23/2026
|13
|650
|29,552.51
|03/24/2026
|9
|450
|20,182.5
|03/24/2026
|1
|50
|2,275
|03/25/2026
|2
|100
|4,500
|03/25/2026
|8
|360
|16,250.51
|03/26/2026
|6
|291
|13,017.8
|03/26/2026
|4
|152
|6,850.81
|03/27/2026
|5
|201
|8,939.56
|03/27/2026
|5
|168
|7,542.06
|03/30/2026
|2
|100
|4,435
|03/30/2026
|5
|250
|11,182.5
|03/31/2026
|2
|100
|4,530
|03/31/2026
|9
|450
|20,489.99
|04/01/2026
|2
|100
|4,695
|04/01/2026
|13
|650
|30,729.99
|04/02/2026
|5
|250
|11,757.5
|04/02/2026
|4
|200
|9,500
|04/07/2026
|7
|350
|16,390.01
|04/07/2026
|3
|150
|7,135.01
|04/08/2026
|5
|270
|12,909
|04/08/2026
|10
|500
|24,130
|04/09/2026
|10
|500
|23,185
|04/10/2026
|6
|300
|13,845
|04/13/2026
|4
|200
|9,222.5
|04/13/2026
|7
|350
|16,334.99
|04/14/2026
|3
|150
|7,100
|04/14/2026
|8
|400
|19,065
|04/15/2026
|3
|150
|7,105.01
|04/15/2026
|5
|250
|11,957.5
|04/16/2026
|1
|50
|2,440
|04/16/2026
|6
|250
|12,189
|04/20/2026
|8
|400
|19,705
|04/17/2026
|9
|450
|22,307.49
|04/22/2026
|9
|450
|21,597.48
|04/21/2026
|2
|100
|4,910
|04/23/2026
|8
|400
|18,894.72
|04/22/2026
|2
|100
|4,880
|04/24/2026
|6
|300
|13,725
|04/23/2026
|1
|1
|48.45
|04/27/2026
|4
|172
|7,852.4
|04/24/2026
|2
|100
|4,690
|04/28/2026
|9
|450
|20,267.51
|04/27/2026
|4
|200
|9,170
|04/29/2026
|3
|150
|6,725
|04/28/2026
|1
|43
|1,952.2
|04/30/2026
|5
|250
|11,362.5
|04/29/2026
|4
|200
|9,070
|05/04/2026
|9
|450
|20,574.99
|04/30/2026
|4
|151
|6,951.1
|05/05/2026
|12
|700
|31,152.52
|05/05/2026
|4
|200
|9,085
|05/06/2026
|7
|350
|15,497.51
|05/06/2026
|7
|350
|15,655.01
|05/07/2026
|5
|250
|11,112.5
|05/07/2026
|4
|200
|8,985
|05/08/2026
|5
|250
|11,035
|05/08/2026
|3
|150
|6,680
|05/11/2026
|5
|250
|11,195
|05/11/2026
|14
|700
|31,722.53
|05/12/2026
|9
|450
|19,997.51
|05/12/2026
|4
|200
|8,930
|05/13/2026
|9
|450
|19,650.02
|05/13/2026
|1
|50
|2,230
|05/15/2026
|2
|200
|8,620
|05/14/2026
|6
|600
|25,890
|05/18/2026
|8
|367
|16,027.7
|05/15/2026
|8
|800
|34,960
|05/19/2026
|2
|200
|8,980
|05/18/2026
|9
|450
|19,832.49
|05/20/2026
|11
|550
|24,339.98
|05/19/2026
|10
|500
|22,572.5
|05/21/2026
|7
|350
|15,517.5
|05/20/2026
|9
|475
|21,207.52
|05/22/2026
|4
|155
|6,880
|05/21/2026
|1
|50
|2,230
|05/25/2026
|3
|150
|6,867.5
|05/22/2026
|7
|350
|15,730.02
|05/26/2026
|5
|240
|10,855.99
|05/25/2026
|5
|250
|11,540
|05/27/2026
|3
|150
|6,750
|05/26/2026
|1
|50
|2,280
|05/28/2026
|5
|250
|11,455
|05/27/2026
|9
|450
|20,650.01
|06/01/2026
|6
|300
|14,255.01
|05/28/2026
|6
|300
|13,910.01
|06/02/2026
|6
|282
|13,291.2
|05/29/2026
|6
|300
|14,139.99
|06/03/2026
|12
|600
|28,157.52
|06/01/2026
|5
|250
|12,005
|06/04/2026
|9
|450
|20,687.49
|06/02/2026
|4
|200
|9,555
|06/05/2026
|17
|850
|38,732.46
|06/03/2026
|8
|400
|19,165
|06/09/2026
|9
|450
|20,089.98
|06/04/2026
|12
|554
|25,984.37
|06/10/2026
|6
|300
|12,900
|06/05/2026
|6
|300
|14,154.99
|06/11/2026
|11
|550
|22,842.49
|06/08/2026
|8
|400
|17,812.52
|06/12/2026
|11
|600
|24,589.98
|06/09/2026
|4
|200
|9,055
|06/16/2026
|5
|250
|10,345
|06/10/2026
|2
|52
|2,288.7
|06/17/2026
|4
|200
|8,280
|06/12/2026
|3
|136
|5,642.3
|06/18/2026
|6
|300
|12,234.99
|06/15/2026
|5
|250
|10,472.5
|06/19/2026
|4
|200
|7,942.5
|06/16/2026
|3
|150
|6,290
|06/22/2026
|4
|200
|7,935
|06/17/2026
|2
|100
|4,170
|06/23/2026
|5
|250
|10,170
|06/19/2026
|1
|50
|2,000
|06/24/2026
|10
|500
|20,140
|06/22/2026
|6
|255
|10,280.99
|06/25/2026
|9
|450
|17,550
|06/23/2026
|8
|400
|16,405
|06/26/2026
|8
|400
|15,070
|06/24/2026
|4
|200
|8,155
|06/30/2026
|3
|150
|5,905.01
|06/29/2026
|10
|500
|19,447.5
|06/30/2026
|3
|150
|5,950.01
[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)
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