WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2026 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

20,220 Wavestone shares

€612,221.06 in cash

At the time of the half-yearly balance sheet on 31 December 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

17,782 Wavestone shares

€717,758.02 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares

€88,633.74 in cash

Trading summary for the first half of 2026:

Shares Trade capital Transactions Purchases 46,588 €2,317,783.67 844 Sales 44,150 €2,212,246.71 820

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a leading consulting firm operating at the intersection of business and technology. The firm helps organizations scale new ways of working, transform operations, and reinvent business models in the age of AI.

With 6,000 employees across Europe and North America, Wavestone delivers end-to-end consulting services that combine business, transformation, and technology expertise. The firm integrates AI across its capabilities and delivery approach, helping clients turn potential into tangible, sustainable value.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and is certified as a Great Place to Work.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00



Benjamin Clément

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92



Deborah Schwartz

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2026

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros TOTAL 844 46,588 2,317,783.67 TOTAL 820 44,150 2,212,246.71 01/02/2026 4 200 11,055 01/02/2026 1 50 2,790 01/05/2026 10 500 26,900 01/05/2026 5 218 11,836 01/06/2026 5 250 13,245 01/06/2026 12 591 31,748.58 01/07/2026 2 100 5,510 01/07/2026 16 850 47,474.97 01/08/2026 9 450 25,365.02 01/08/2026 6 300 17,105.01 01/12/2026 6 600 34,639.98 01/09/2026 9 450 25,669.98 01/13/2026 9 620 36,970.97 01/12/2026 18 1,000 58,427.8 01/14/2026 13 700 42,392.98 01/13/2026 15 720 43,128 01/15/2026 6 300 18,285 01/14/2026 14 600 36,557.58 01/16/2026 12 600 36,574.98 01/15/2026 7 340 20,839.01 01/19/2026 13 800 47,730 01/16/2026 9 419 25,719.02 01/20/2026 14 700 41,194.02 01/19/2026 6 360 21,566.02 01/21/2026 3 121 7,048 01/20/2026 9 364 21,699.79 01/22/2026 1 80 4,808 01/21/2026 9 450 26,510 01/23/2026 2 237 14,227.7 01/22/2026 10 800 48,256 01/26/2026 13 850 51,545.02 01/23/2026 4 320 19,424 01/27/2026 7 553 34,300.38 01/26/2026 7 490 29,912 01/28/2026 15 800 49,655.04 01/27/2026 12 603 37,776.8 01/29/2026 21 1,550 94,155.06 01/28/2026 10 529 33,217.81 01/30/2026 2 100 5,910 01/29/2026 4 179 11,136.9 02/02/2026 7 450 27,035.01 01/30/2026 11 670 40,109.01 02/03/2026 20 1,600 92,000 02/02/2026 9 450 27,154.98 02/04/2026 22 1,250 68,735 02/03/2026 13 850 50,402.79 02/05/2026 7 350 18,585 02/04/2026 3 150 8,695.01 02/06/2026 8 448 23,396.62 02/05/2026 8 410 21,909.01 02/09/2026 13 660 34,532.98 02/06/2026 13 730 38,472.97 02/10/2026 10 551 28,361.29 02/09/2026 2 100 5,325 02/11/2026 13 950 47,429.99 02/10/2026 7 368 19,071.01 02/12/2026 16 920 44,219.98 02/11/2026 1 50 2,545 02/13/2026 6 300 14,165.01 02/12/2026 2 73 3,581.6 02/16/2026 13 650 30,332.51 02/13/2026 14 700 33,347.51 02/17/2026 11 550 25,047.5 02/16/2026 8 400 18,830 02/18/2026 3 150 6,772.5 02/17/2026 9 520 23,818.5 02/19/2026 5 250 11,632.5 02/18/2026 17 1,160 53,653.94 02/20/2026 2 100 4,660 02/19/2026 6 293 13,786.41 02/23/2026 13 650 30,420 02/20/2026 9 700 32,945.01 02/24/2026 8 400 18,295 02/23/2026 6 314 14,849 02/26/2026 3 121 5,733.29 02/24/2026 6 320 14,768.99 02/27/2026 7 350 16,920.02 02/25/2026 13 710 32,846.52 03/02/2026 15 730 34,401.03 02/26/2026 13 700 33,632.48 03/03/2026 7 350 16,480 02/27/2026 5 250 12,160 03/04/2026 3 102 4,843.6 03/02/2026 11 550 26,247.49 03/05/2026 2 100 4,845 03/03/2026 5 250 11,827.5 03/06/2026 6 300 14,750.01 03/04/2026 11 600 28,789.98 03/09/2026 9 450 21,940.02 03/05/2026 9 450 22,027.5 03/10/2026 7 350 17,230.01 03/06/2026 14 652 32,441.17 03/11/2026 6 501 24,820.09 03/09/2026 8 400 19,635 03/12/2026 7 700 34,775.02 03/10/2026 9 450 22,387.5 03/13/2026 10 1,000 48,700 03/11/2026 14 1,400 70,350 03/16/2026 9 446 21,186.2 03/12/2026 5 500 25,200 03/17/2026 7 350 16,267.51 03/13/2026 6 600 29,640 03/18/2026 8 400 18,695 03/17/2026 9 450 21,072.51 03/19/2026 6 300 13,884.99 03/18/2026 5 250 11,770 03/20/2026 10 650 29,472.5 03/19/2026 12 600 28,084.98 03/23/2026 4 170 7,540.5 03/23/2026 13 650 29,552.51 03/24/2026 9 450 20,182.5 03/24/2026 1 50 2,275 03/25/2026 2 100 4,500 03/25/2026 8 360 16,250.51 03/26/2026 6 291 13,017.8 03/26/2026 4 152 6,850.81 03/27/2026 5 201 8,939.56 03/27/2026 5 168 7,542.06 03/30/2026 2 100 4,435 03/30/2026 5 250 11,182.5 03/31/2026 2 100 4,530 03/31/2026 9 450 20,489.99 04/01/2026 2 100 4,695 04/01/2026 13 650 30,729.99 04/02/2026 5 250 11,757.5 04/02/2026 4 200 9,500 04/07/2026 7 350 16,390.01 04/07/2026 3 150 7,135.01 04/08/2026 5 270 12,909 04/08/2026 10 500 24,130 04/09/2026 10 500 23,185 04/10/2026 6 300 13,845 04/13/2026 4 200 9,222.5 04/13/2026 7 350 16,334.99 04/14/2026 3 150 7,100 04/14/2026 8 400 19,065 04/15/2026 3 150 7,105.01 04/15/2026 5 250 11,957.5 04/16/2026 1 50 2,440 04/16/2026 6 250 12,189 04/20/2026 8 400 19,705 04/17/2026 9 450 22,307.49 04/22/2026 9 450 21,597.48 04/21/2026 2 100 4,910 04/23/2026 8 400 18,894.72 04/22/2026 2 100 4,880 04/24/2026 6 300 13,725 04/23/2026 1 1 48.45 04/27/2026 4 172 7,852.4 04/24/2026 2 100 4,690 04/28/2026 9 450 20,267.51 04/27/2026 4 200 9,170 04/29/2026 3 150 6,725 04/28/2026 1 43 1,952.2 04/30/2026 5 250 11,362.5 04/29/2026 4 200 9,070 05/04/2026 9 450 20,574.99 04/30/2026 4 151 6,951.1 05/05/2026 12 700 31,152.52 05/05/2026 4 200 9,085 05/06/2026 7 350 15,497.51 05/06/2026 7 350 15,655.01 05/07/2026 5 250 11,112.5 05/07/2026 4 200 8,985 05/08/2026 5 250 11,035 05/08/2026 3 150 6,680 05/11/2026 5 250 11,195 05/11/2026 14 700 31,722.53 05/12/2026 9 450 19,997.51 05/12/2026 4 200 8,930 05/13/2026 9 450 19,650.02 05/13/2026 1 50 2,230 05/15/2026 2 200 8,620 05/14/2026 6 600 25,890 05/18/2026 8 367 16,027.7 05/15/2026 8 800 34,960 05/19/2026 2 200 8,980 05/18/2026 9 450 19,832.49 05/20/2026 11 550 24,339.98 05/19/2026 10 500 22,572.5 05/21/2026 7 350 15,517.5 05/20/2026 9 475 21,207.52 05/22/2026 4 155 6,880 05/21/2026 1 50 2,230 05/25/2026 3 150 6,867.5 05/22/2026 7 350 15,730.02 05/26/2026 5 240 10,855.99 05/25/2026 5 250 11,540 05/27/2026 3 150 6,750 05/26/2026 1 50 2,280 05/28/2026 5 250 11,455 05/27/2026 9 450 20,650.01 06/01/2026 6 300 14,255.01 05/28/2026 6 300 13,910.01 06/02/2026 6 282 13,291.2 05/29/2026 6 300 14,139.99 06/03/2026 12 600 28,157.52 06/01/2026 5 250 12,005 06/04/2026 9 450 20,687.49 06/02/2026 4 200 9,555 06/05/2026 17 850 38,732.46 06/03/2026 8 400 19,165 06/09/2026 9 450 20,089.98 06/04/2026 12 554 25,984.37 06/10/2026 6 300 12,900 06/05/2026 6 300 14,154.99 06/11/2026 11 550 22,842.49 06/08/2026 8 400 17,812.52 06/12/2026 11 600 24,589.98 06/09/2026 4 200 9,055 06/16/2026 5 250 10,345 06/10/2026 2 52 2,288.7 06/17/2026 4 200 8,280 06/12/2026 3 136 5,642.3 06/18/2026 6 300 12,234.99 06/15/2026 5 250 10,472.5 06/19/2026 4 200 7,942.5 06/16/2026 3 150 6,290 06/22/2026 4 200 7,935 06/17/2026 2 100 4,170 06/23/2026 5 250 10,170 06/19/2026 1 50 2,000 06/24/2026 10 500 20,140 06/22/2026 6 255 10,280.99 06/25/2026 9 450 17,550 06/23/2026 8 400 16,405 06/26/2026 8 400 15,070 06/24/2026 4 200 8,155 06/30/2026 3 150 5,905.01 06/29/2026 10 500 19,447.5 06/30/2026 3 150 5,950.01

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x5ibZsVmYZrKmJ2aaspnammWmGtomGGWbmKYmZZxZJzJnWpompxnmsmVZnJqmWZu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99418-wavestone_cp-bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite_300626-en.pdf