WAVESTONE: Implementation of share buy-back program as agreed by the July 30, 2026 Annual General Meeting

In its meeting which took place on July 30, 2026, after the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Wavestone's Board of Directors decided the immediate implementation of the share buy-back program authorized by the AGM in application of L.22-10-62 and seq. of the French commercial code, articles 241-1 and seq. of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF" - French stock market regulator), and the European Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

Within this framework, Wavestone has today entrusted Portzamparc, BNP Paribas group, an Investment Services Provider firm, with a mandate to purchase its own shares, covering up to 300,000 shares to be acquired at a maximum price of €50 per share. This mandate will begin on July 31, 2026, and will end no later than October 13, 2026.

The shares bought back are intended to support employee shareholding plans.

The decision to implement this mandate, as well as its quantum, is based on the opportunity created by the current level of Wavestone's share price and reflects the firm's confidence in its prospects. The amount allocated to this campaign will not impair Wavestone's ability to pursue its external growth strategy.

This share buy-back program is detailed in the 2025/26 universal registration document, published on July 22, 2025 (in English) on the company website (www.wavestone.com), found in the investors/analysts rubric within the investors section and financial documents subsection.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a leading consulting firm operating at the intersection of business and technology. The firm helps organizations scale new ways of working, transform operations, and reinvent business models in the age of AI.

With 6,000 employees across Europe and North America, Wavestone delivers end-to-end consulting services that combine business, transformation, and technology expertise. The firm integrates AI across its capabilities and delivery approach, helping clients turn potential into tangible, sustainable value.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and is certified as a Great Place to Work.

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin CLEMENT

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu OMNES

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Déborah SCHWARTZ

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99616-cp-mise-en-oeuvre-du-pra-approuve-par-l_ag_300726_en.pdf