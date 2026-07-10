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WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Stuttgart
10.07.26 | 18:04
38,250 Euro
-0,52 % -0,200
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,30038,55018:19
38,30038,55018:16
Actusnews Wire
10.07.2026 17:53 Uhr
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WAVESTONE: Preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting of July 30, 2026 available

Wavestone would like to inform its shareholders that the documents related to the Annual General Meeting to take place on July 30, 2026 are now available. They can be found under the "General Meeting documents" page within the Investors section of Wavestone's website.

The documents notably contain:

  • the Meeting notice including the agenda and the draft resolutions, published in the BALO on June 19, 2026, under reference number 73;
  • the Convening notice published in the BALO on July 10, 2026, under reference number 82;
  • the Universal Registration Document for the 2025/26 fiscal year, filed with the AMF on July 9, 2026, under reference number D.26-0518, including:
    • the Board of Directors' report to the General Meeting of July 30, 2026;
    • the Consolidated financial statements and Company financial statements as of March 31, 2026;
    • the Report on corporate governance;
    • the 2025/26 Sustainability statement.

It should be noted that the Universal Registration Document is available in French only. An English version will be published on Wavestone's website by the end of July 2026.

The documents required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters: Tour Franklin, 100-101 terrasse Boieldieu, 92042 Paris La Defense Cedex.

They can also be requested from Uptevia - "Service Assemblées Générales" - Cœur Défense, 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle, 92931 Paris la Défense Cedex.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a leading consulting firm operating at the intersection of business and technology. The firm helps organizations scale new ways of working, transform operations, and reinvent business models in the age of AI.

With 6,000 employees across Europe and North America, Wavestone delivers end-to-end consulting services that combine business, transformation, and technology expertise. The firm integrates AI across its capabilities and delivery approach, helping clients turn potential into tangible, sustainable value.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and is certified as a Great Place to Work.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu OMNES
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Déborah SCHWARTZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99252-wavestone_mise-a-disposition-docs-preparatoires-agm-2026-en.pdf

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SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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