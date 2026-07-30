WAVESTONE: Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of July 30, 2026

Wavestone's Combined General Meeting of shareholders was held on Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Paris, under the chairmanship of Pascal Imbert, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and in the presence of the Statutory Auditors. The Meeting was also broadcast on the firm's website, enabling several shareholders to vote remotely in real time.

The voting results for each resolution are available on Wavestone's website (www.wavestone.com), in the Investors section, under the financial documents relating to the General Meeting.

Approval of a €0.50 per share dividend, payable on August 7, 2026

The firm's shareholders approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025/26 fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, as well as the proposed appropriation of income submitted to them.

Accordingly, for fiscal year 2025/26, Wavestone will pay a dividend of €0.50 per share, up +9% compared with the dividend paid in 2025, representing 15% of Group share of net income.

Payment of the dividend, which will be paid in cash, will take place as from August 7, 2026.

Reappointment of two members of the Board of Directors and of a Statutory Auditor; appointment of a Director representing employee shareholders

The Combined General Meeting approved the reappointment as members of the Board of Directors, for a four-year term, of FDCH, the family holding company of Michel Dancoisne (5th resolution, 99.86% votes "for"), and Mr. Pascal Imbert (6th resolution, 98.62% votes "for").

By approving the 7th resolution (98.45% votes "for") and rejecting the 8th resolution (81.03% votes "against"), Mr. James Maidment was appointed as Director representing employee shareholders for a four-year term.

Finally, the General Meeting approved the reappointment of Forvis Mazars as Statutory Auditor in charge of certifying the financial statements, for a term of six fiscal years (9th resolution, 99.55% votes "for").

Approval of resolutions in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors

The firm's shareholders approved the resolutions in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. Further information on these resolutions is available in the 2025/26 Universal Registration Document (Chapter 7).

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a leading consulting firm operating at the intersection of business and technology. The firm helps organizations scale new ways of working, transform operations, and reinvent business models in the age of AI.

With 6,000 employees across Europe and North America, Wavestone delivers end-to-end consulting services that combine business, transformation, and technology expertise. The firm integrates AI across its capabilities and delivery approach, helping clients turn potential into tangible, sustainable value.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and is certified as a Great Place to Work.

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin CLEMENT

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu OMNES

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Déborah SCHWARTZ

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xp1pZ8eZY2ebmZpraJeXbZRqaWmUlmCdZ2eZl5KaZ52XbnCWmJppl5fIZnJqm2Zv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99619-cp-compte-rendu-ag-300726_en.pdf