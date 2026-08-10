WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from August 3-7, 2026

Share buy-back program
Issuer: Wavestone
Type of financial products: Shares
Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares
from 3 to 7 August 2026
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Financial instrument identification code
|Total number of shares
|Weighted average price (€)
|Market
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|08/03/2026
|FR0004036XXX
|8,705
|33.3708
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|08/04/2026
|FR0004036XXX
|63,093
|35.3978
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|08/05/2026
|FR0004036XXX
|8,071
|34.7489
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2huZZRulJrImm9qaMlla2Rnb2pjx5PKZWKayWmdZZmWmWlgyJeSbJjLZnJqnG1p
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99783-share-buy-back-program-3-to-7-august-2026.pdf
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