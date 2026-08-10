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WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Stuttgart
10.08.26 | 20:17
34,450 Euro
+0,44 % +0,150
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,95035,40020:36
34,45034,85020:12
Actusnews Wire
10.08.2026 18:23 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from August 3-7, 2026

Share buy-back program

Issuer: Wavestone

Type of financial products: Shares

Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares
from 3 to 7 August 2026


Issuer nameIssuer identification codeTransaction dateFinancial instrument identification codeTotal number of sharesWeighted average price (€)Market
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F9408/03/2026FR0004036XXX8,70533.3708XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F9408/04/2026FR0004036XXX63,09335.3978XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F9408/05/2026FR0004036XXX8,07134.7489XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)

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------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99783-share-buy-back-program-3-to-7-august-2026.pdf

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