WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from August 3-7, 2026

Share buy-back program

Issuer: Wavestone

Type of financial products: Shares

Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares

from 3 to 7 August 2026

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Financial instrument identification code Total number of shares Weighted average price (€) Market WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 08/03/2026 FR0004036XXX 8,705 33.3708 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 08/04/2026 FR0004036XXX 63,093 35.3978 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 08/05/2026 FR0004036XXX 8,071 34.7489 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99783-share-buy-back-program-3-to-7-august-2026.pdf