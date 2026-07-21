

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corporation (EQT) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $211.425 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $784.147 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $243.530 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 29.3% to $1.809 billion from $2.557 billion last year.



EQT Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $211.425 Mln. vs. $784.147 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $1.809 Bln vs. $2.557 Bln last year.



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