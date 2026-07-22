VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

VAT Media Release on Acquisition of Atonarp



22-Jul-2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





"Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR" VAT to Acquire Atonarp to Enable molecular MONITORING and REAL-TIME semiconductor process CONTROL VAT has agreed to acquire 100% of Japan-based Atonarp Inc., a pioneer in real-time molecular profiling for advanced semiconductor and industrial processes

The technology addition comprises a family of miniaturized sensors and complements VAT's existing core valve and adjacencies business

As semiconductor manufacturing advances into sub-2nm node sizes, precise real-time monitoring equipment is becoming critical to avoid process deviations and protect chip manufacturing yields

The transaction continues the growth strategy announced at the Capital Markets Day in 2025, allowing VAT to extend its share of wallet over time

The total transaction consideration of around CHF 110 million is to be paid in cash to existing shareholders of Atonarp and financed via a new bilateral loan agreement With semiconductor manufacturing moving below 2nm, in-situ, real-time monitoring and control inside process chambers is becoming critical. Atonarp's novel mass spectrometry-based sensors capture the full process fingerprint-including precursors, byproducts, and plasma species-delivering high-quality data for advanced process control and enabling AI-driven autonomous process intelligence for semiconductor manufacturing. "Atonarp enables VAT to strengthen its systemic approach in vacuum subsystems by integrating sensing into our portfolio-enabling faster, more precise, and cost-efficient semiconductor manufacturing for node sizes below 2nm, a key enabler for AI chips," said Urs Gantner, CEO of VAT. "Atonarp is an ideal partner to accelerate our technology roadmap and push the boundaries of leading-edge manufacturing with in-situ, real-time monitoring and control in process chambers." "This acquisition is a fantastic and decisive step in our three-pillar growth strategy. Our great adjacencies portfolio is enabling us to continue to grow our unmatched market share in our core vacuum valve business and substantially increase the share of wallet on our customers' tools," said Martin Komischke, Chairman of the Board of Directors of VAT. "Atonarp now allows us to proactively address the next big challenges of the chip manufacturing industry and thereby once again define an industry standard. We continue to enable customers to solve their biggest process challenges, and with our new technology help them deliver stronger productivity and higher yields." "We are excited to join the VAT family," said Prakash Murthy, founder, president, and CEO of Atonarp. "VAT's technology leadership, market position, and close customer proximity will accelerate the adoption of the ASTON product family. Together, we will advance real-time sensing and gas control, which are critical capabilities for manufacturing at sub-2nm nodes. We look forward to building on VAT's formidable reputation and decades of manufacturing excellence." Transaction Details Under the terms of the agreement, VAT will pay around CHF 110 million to acquire 100% of the outstanding Atonarp shares from its current shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction will be funded by VAT entering a committed bilateral loan agreement for CHF110 million. VAT and Atonarp will continue to operate as separate and independent companies for the time being. Additional information VAT will host a short media and investor event today, July 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CEST via webcast and conference call. Please follow the link below to access the webcast: Live webcast Alternatively, participants via phone may pre-register here and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call. To attend the conference, please dial:

+41 58 810 70 00 (Switzerland / Rest of World)

+44 207 098 0702 (UK)

+1 631 570 5612 (USA) A replay of the call will be available on the VAT website approximately two hours after the event. For further information please contact:

VAT Group AG

Head Marketing, Communications,

Investor Relations

Michel R. Gerber

T +41 81 553 70 13

investors@vatgroup.com

Investor Relations

Christopher Wickli

+41 81 553 75 39

End of Inside Information