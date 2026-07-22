Engages driller for maiden drill program on the Esmeralda County Gold Project, Nevada

Sienna's first drill program of 2026, with strong share structure (~45 million shares out) and cash position intact to advance multiple work programs in the second half of 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIEN) (OTCID: SNNAF) (WKN: A418KR) (the "Company" or "Sienna") wishes to announce that it has engaged Titan Drilling Ltd. to conduct the maiden drill program on the Esmeralda County Gold Project in Nevada. Drilling is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources Inc., stated, "This is very exciting for Sienna management and shareholders. This is our maiden drill program on this project and the first drill program this year. Sienna has just over 45 million shares out so the structure is strong and our cash position is intact to be able to move forward on multiple work programs in the second half of 2026. With a current market capitalization of just over $3 million CDN, any success in the ground could produce an outsized impact for the Company. We look forward to the second half of the year."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/306007_101c3099547828e7_002full.jpg

About Sienna

Sienna's primary focus is on its lithium assets in Nevada, which include the 100%-owned, 1,828-acre Elko Lithium Project and the 1,231-acre Cave Creek Lithium Project, both located in Elko County, Nevada, directly bordering and nearly surrounded by Surge Battery Metals' (NILI) Nevada North Lithium Project - the highest-grade lithium clay deposit in the USA. In Clayton Valley, Nevada, Sienna holds the 2,300-acre Deep Basin Lithium Brine JV, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin with active production in the USA. Also in Nevada, Sienna holds the 1,156-acre Esmeralda County Gold Project. In Saskatchewan, Sienna holds the 31,718-acre Stonesthrow Project, prospective for gold, silver, and copper, located directly adjacent to Ramp Metals Inc.'s (RAMP) Rottenstone Project.

Qualified Person:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, independent to the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101

"Jason Gigliotti"

President

Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306007

Source: Sienna Resources Inc.