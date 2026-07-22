

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reliance, Inc. (RS) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $322.9 million, or $6.29 per share. This compares with $233.7 million, or $4.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Reliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $322.1 million or $6.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.5% to $4.630 billion from $3.659 billion last year.



Reliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $322.9 Mln. vs. $233.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.29 vs. $4.42 last year. -Revenue: $4.630 Bln vs. $3.659 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 6.40 To $ 6.60



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