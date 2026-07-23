Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed a long-term lease agreement with existing customer Quick Service Logistics (QSL) for a new 10,658 sqm built-to-suit distribution centre at CTPark Budapest Vecsés, further strengthening its partnership with the international foodservice logistics provider.

The new state-of-the-art facility will comprise more than 10,100 sqm of frozen, chilled and ambient storage space, together with more than 500 sqm of office accommodation. Designed to meet QSL's specialised operational requirements, the building is expected to be completed in October 2026.

QSL provides integrated logistics services for the foodservice sector, primarily serving international quick-service restaurant chains. The company supports more than 6,600 restaurants across 24 countries, providing purchasing, inventory management, warehousing and distribution services.

The project builds on an established relationship between QSL and CTP. QSL, which celebrates its tenth anniversary in Hungary this year, currently operates from CTPark Budapest East, where its distribution centre was expanded to more than 7,200 sqm in 2024. The company also partners with CTP internationally, including through an existing lease at CTPark Vienna.

Dr Ferenc Gondi, Managing Director of CTP Hungary, said: "Our strategic partnership with QSL is a perfect example of CTP's core philosophy: we don't just lease square metres, we grow together with our customers throughout their business lifecycle. We can meet the highest technological expectations, but what makes me most proud is the trust that allows us to expand our partner's operation through such a large-scale, bespoke development. This project is another confirmation of CTP's customer-centric strategy."

The new facility will be designed specifically for temperature-controlled logistics operations. An NH3/CO2 cascade system serving the chilled and frozen zones will significantly reduce energy consumption, while rooftop solar panels will contribute to a stable and cost-effective energy supply. The building will operate fully on electricity and will be equipped with an advanced building management system that monitors and optimises energy use.

Additional sustainability features will include heat pumps, underfloor heating and heated energy columns to support efficient heating and cooling, while helping minimise thermal bridges in frozen areas. A DALI lighting system will enable advanced lighting control, including individual dimming and colour adjustment. The facility will also feature A+ rated insulation and a box-in-box design to further enhance energy efficiency. The building is targeting BREEAM "Excellent" certification.

Located in the south-eastern part of Budapest, adjacent to the M0 ring road, CTPark Budapest Vecsés offers excellent connectivity for national and international logistics operations. The park is situated just 12 kilometres from Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport and provides direct access to Hungary's motorway network. The site is home to Hungary's second building to achieve a BREEAM "Outstanding" certification in the "In-Use" category, alongside two industrial buildings rated BREEAM "Excellent".

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.7 million sqm of GLA in 11 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as at 31 March 2026. Our ready-built factories and warehouses, together with our custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. We build ?long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating over 70% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring our commitment to sustainable development. CTP has Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable). For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722180108/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk