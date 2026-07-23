

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $984 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $772 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.080 billion or $0.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.3% to $7.029 billion from $7.582 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $984 Mln. vs. $772 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $7.029 Bln vs. $7.582 Bln last year.



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