The Aspire Scholarship program continues a 12-year tradition of investing in the educational dreams of employees' dependents across the U.S. and Canada.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / For over 12 years, the Covia Foundation has helped the dependents of our employees turn their educational aspirations into achievements, opening doors to opportunities throughout the United States and Canada. Through our Aspire Scholarship programs, we invest in the next generation by recognizing academic excellence, encouraging personal growth, and providing meaningful support as students pursue their postsecondary education. These scholarships allow students to pursue their dreams with confidence, enabling them to focus on what matters most: their education.



An impressive group of applicants from the United States and Canada applied for the 2026 scholarship program. After a thorough evaluation by an independent selection committee, eight outstanding students were selected to receive scholarships. This year's recipients are Emily Bonnell, Elizabeth Cox, Isabelle Cox, Tamya Curry, Hrish Dave, Gracie Dean, and Thompson Willoughby. Along with one recipient who has chosen to remain anonymous, these students exemplify academic achievement, dedication, and future potential.

"The Covia Foundation's scholarship program reflects our commitment to investing in the future and creating opportunities for the next generation. We are proud to celebrate these students as they pursue their educational dreams and look forward to continuing this tradition of developing tomorrow's leaders," said Bruno Biasiotta, Covia's President and CEO.

Find out more about Covia's community involvement and charitable efforts.

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SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/covia-foundation-awards-scholarships-to-eight-outstanding-students-1195301