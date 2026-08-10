Covia: Monitoring and Preserving: Our Dedication to Biodiversity

Protecting biodiversity and restoring ecosystems through responsible land stewardship, habitat conservation, and local partnerships

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Covia's strong commitment to land management and biodiversity conservation helps us be responsible stewards of the environment surrounding all of our facilities while consistently meeting or exceeding regulatory requirements. Through environmental awareness, proactive management of environmental risks, and responsible resource use, we work to safeguard the communities where we operate.

We also promote wildlife and habitat conservation, foster meaningful stakeholder relationships, and carefully steward the land under our care. Together, these efforts help advance our corporate responsibility goals and reinforce our commitment to protecting and preserving the ecosystems where we operate.

In 2025, several Covia plants went above and beyond in their efforts to monitor, protect, and preserve local biodiversity, including:

Oregon, Illinois

Covia's Oregon Plant, located in Oregon, Illinois, partnered with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to fight invasive species (Japanese silt grass, multiflora rose, autumn olive, leafy spurge, white sweet clover, black locust, and honeysuckle). Because the property is one of several that border the George Fell Nature Preserve, the company provided funding to enable foliar treatment on private land (including Covia's) surrounding the Preserve. This treatment supported IDNR's 2025 efforts to control sericea, a species of legume introduced for erosion control in the early 1900s. The plant spreads by seed, and treating the surrounding area is necessary to ensure maximum effectiveness in controlling it in the target area.

Canoitas, Mexico

For the seventh consecutive year, the team at Covia's Canoitas plant in Coahuila, Mexico, continued to monitor native bees. In 2025, they identified 235 morphospecies, 21 more than the previous year. Since beginning the program, more than 35 new species for the state have been identified.

Huntingburg, Indiana

The team at Covia's Huntingburg Plant in Huntingburg, Indiana, worked to sustain and improve their Wildlife at Work Program by adding turtle and bluebird nest monitoring to their efforts. As a result, the site earned recertification from the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC). Additionally, Covia purchased a small parcel of adjacent land to provide the necessary setback to properly maintain the pond site.

For more information on our approach to environmental stewardship, please see our Responsible Operations Statement.

Find more stories and multimedia from Covia at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Covia

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/monitoring-and-preserving-our-dedication-to-biodiversity-1205475