Built for Better Footing: Inside Covia's Lugoff Plant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / For more than six decades, Covia's Lugoff plant has been transforming high-quality silica sand into products that support industries ranging from golf and sports fields to construction and fiberglass manufacturing. Today, the South Carolina plant is helping shape another growing market: equestrian footing.

While Lugoff has long supplied sand used in riding arenas, the plant has recently taken on a larger role by helping expand Covia's BESTSAND EQ product line. Lugoff's story is one that reflects the importance of technical expertise, operational excellence, and commitment to organizational values.

A Plant Built on Quality and Versatility

Located in Lugoff, South Carolina, the facility began production in 1958, with silica production following in 1974. Today, the site serves a diverse range of markets, producing materials for:

Golf Sand

Sports and recreation

Equestrian applications

Construction

Fiberglass manufacturing

That diversity is one of Lugoff's greatest strengths. Supporting such a broad customer base requires flexibility throughout the operation, and more than half of Lugoff's operators are trained to run multiple processes. Just as importantly, the plant operates without generating waste material, reflecting Covia's commitment to making the most of every resource.

The combination of operational discipline and continuous improvement created the foundation for Lugoff's newest opportunity in the equestrian market.

Why Lugoff is the Epicenter for Equestrian Sand Innovation

To some people, sand is simply sand. Builders for equestrian arenas know otherwise.

According to Sales Manager Caryann McHugh-Bruce, who has spent years working with equestrian customers, the Lugoff's material has developed a strong reputation within the industry.

"We started realizing customers specifically wanted Lugoff sand," she said. "That really started us looking at how we could continue growing the equestrian business."

The difference in Lugoff's equestrian sand goes beyond location. While the silica deposit naturally complements the qualities builders seek for equestrian footing, Lugoff's processing plays a pivotal role as well.

"Lugoff's equestrian products are byproducts, but they're not your typical byproduct from another type of plant," Caryann explained. "Because we process silica so stringently for manufacturing purposes, our byproducts are cleaner and more well-suited for equestrian applications."

The Lugoff team recognized an opportunity to provide greater value by expanding Covia's BESTSAND EQ portfolio. Lugoff became a natural home for a wide range of equestrian products, giving customers multiple options based on their footing requirements while also researching how other Covia facilities could replicate Lugoff's process to expand even further into the market.

From High-Quality Sand to Ready-to-Use Footing

In addition to processing high-end silica, Lugoff also plays a key role in another opportunity for equestrian products: blending.

For years, equestrian customers manually blended sand and specialized fibers after material arrived on site. The team recognized an opportunity to provide greater value by helping customers simplify one of the most time-consuming parts of arena construction.

Working with commercial, technical, and innovation teams across Covia, the plant began developing capabilities to deliver high-quality blended footing before it ever reached the customer. Producing industrial minerals requires precise control over particle size, product consistency, and quality.

Through extensive research and development, Lugoff was able to help Covia develop BESTSAND EQ products with ideal qualities like:

Optimal stability and traction

Reduced compaction

Ample cushioning

Minimal dust

Those same capabilities became valuable as the team explored new ways to blend multiple sand grades.

"We're really trying to make it easier for the builder and easier for the end user," Caryann said. "The goal has always been to create a more consistent product that will allow more people to have access to a safe and reliable option."

Delivering Results Where It Matters Most

Perhaps the best measure of Lugoff's success is what happens after its products leave the plant. Innovation starts by understanding customer needs and examining how tailored footing simplifies installation and improves consistency. This feedback helps shape both the product and how we can better serve customers.

One recent project at Aiken Horse Park provided an opportunity to demonstrate what the team's work could achieve. Justin Potts, the builder for Aiken Horse Park, first turned to Covia after a supplier recommendation. Justin visited the Lugoff plant to meet with the team and discuss a solution based on his needs.

Using Lugoff's EQ products, the facility hosted a major international competition featuring riders ranging from local competitors to Olympic-caliber athletes. Covia's product made installation quicker and easier for their first large international show. While the installation was notable, the most striking feedback involved how Covia's footing excelled in poor weather.

The show experienced significant rainfall throughout the event. According to Justin, the ring that used Covia's product performed flawlessly throughout the duration of the show.

Built on a Culture of Safety and Continuous Improvement

Innovation at Lugoff is supported by something even more fundamental: a culture built around safety, quality, and continuous improvement.

At Lugoff, safety comes before production - nothing is more important than making sure everyone is working safely. The Lugoff plant recently celebrated 11 years without a lost-time incident, a milestone that reflects the commitment every employee brings to the operation each day.

Covia's commitment to safety extends beyond the organization as well. One of the major advantages of BESTSAND EQ products is that the product line offers an ideal balance of firmness and cushioning required to support horses that could weigh 1,000 lbs. or more. According to Caryann, safety and quality drive Covia's continuous work to provide the best product possible.

"Putting out a safe product is something that really aligns with our core values," Caryann explained. "Whether you're a hobbyist or have a $1,000,000 horse, your horse can't compete if an injury sidelines it."

Continuing a Legacy of Growth

Although equestrian products represent one of Lugoff's newest growth opportunities, they also reflect something much larger. Throughout its history, the plant has adapted alongside the markets it serves by combining operational expertise with a willingness to explore new possibilities.

That same mindset continues to guide the team today. Whether producing materials for golf courses, athletic fields, construction projects, or world-class equestrian facilities, Lugoff remains focused on delivering the quality, consistency, and reliability customers expect.

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SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/built-for-better-footing-inside-covias-lugoff-plant-1198012