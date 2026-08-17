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WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
17.08.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Covia's GHG Emissions Strategy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Covia is committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increasing energy efficiency across our operations. In recent years, we have integrated data-driven analysis into our strategy, utilizing comprehensive GHG emissions assessments to pinpoint significant climate-related opportunities and risks.

In 2025, we expanded our emissions accounting to include Scope 3 emissions for the first time. Working with an external consultant, we completed a comprehensive assessment of our value-chain footprint, identifying the categories most relevant to our business and the data sources needed to support ongoing reporting. This work provides a more complete understanding of our climate impact and helps us prioritize reduction opportunities beyond our direct operations. The Scope 3 assessment also strengthens our ability to engage suppliers, transportation partners, and customers on shared decarbonization goals. With this expanded inventory, we can now report on Scope 3 emissions and incorporate these insights into our long-term strategy. Because our Scope 3 emissions of just over 6M tCO2e account for 95% of our total greenhouse gas emissions footprint, understanding the impact of our operations both upstream and downstream is critical. We are committed to working with our suppliers and our customers to measure and reduce emissions at every step in the supply chain.

For more information on our approach, roadmap, and governance of energy efficiency, please visit our Energy Efficiency & Emissions Statement.

Find more stories and multimedia from Covia at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/covias-ghg-emissions-strategy-1208097

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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