How Mike Mongell and Joel Eaton Are Growing Water Filtration at Covia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Commercial water filtration presents a different type of sales challenge where projects often begin with specifications developed for a particular filtration system. Effective size, or ES, and uniformity coefficient, or UC, are among the measurements that can play an important role in figuring out whether filtration media meets those requirements.

Mike describes uniformity coefficient as an indication of how tightly grouped the particle sizes are within a product. The tighter the distribution, the lower the uniformity coefficient. Effective size provides another measurement of the material's particle sizing. Depending on the application, customers may also consider characteristics such as:

Specific Gravity

Grain shape

Acid solubility

Understanding these specifications for filtration sand and gravel is essential because the requirements can vary from one project to the next. That technical knowledge is part of what Joel believes makes specialization so important in the market.

"Water filtration is a very niche market," Joel said. "You need somebody that's specialized in that market who can talk that market's language, know the customers in that market, build those relationships, and continue to grow it."

A Project Business Where Timing Matters

Understanding the specification is only the beginning. Commercial filtration is often project-based, unlike other industries that are more likely to yield recurring orders. In addition, the nature of water filtration projects creates a timing challenge that requires the necessary filtration media to be available before work can begin.

"These customers are generally repurposing a filter," Joel explained. "They're putting new media in the filter, and they're scheduling their project to take down the filter at a certain point of time, and they have to have it back up and running at a certain point in time."

Winning an order is only one part of the process. A single project can require several grades of material. Different layers of gravel and sand may work together within the filtration system, making product availability and coordination important considerations. If one aspect of the project isn't aligned, it creates immediate problems for the customer.

Commercial projects require coordination among sales, production, plant leadership, product development, technical resources, and logistics. Each group plays a critical role in delivering a successful outcome for the customer. For Mike and Joel, collaboration is essential, both internally and externally, because successful filtration projects depend not only on product quality but also on flawless execution and strong customer relationships. By working closely with customers throughout the process, they build trust, gain a deeper understanding of customer needs, and ensure expectations are met every step of the way. This level of teamwork and partnership demonstrates Covia's commitment to being a trusted partner and reliable supplier that customers can count on for future orders.

"We build that relationship with that customer for their trust," Mike shared. "They know that they can count on us to deliver a good product in the timeline that they need."

Create Partnerships on Three Sides of the Project

Unlike a traditional sales relationship centered primarily on a purchasing contract, filtration projects can involve several groups with significant influence over the final material selection. For Joel, each project in the commercial filtration market is like a three-legged stool, with three key parties supporting the project:

The municipality

The engineer designing the filter

The construction company installing the filter

Each group plays a different role. The municipality or end user decides what the system needs. Engineers help design the filtration system and establish specifications. Contractors bid on the work and ultimately need confidence in the suppliers providing the materials they will install.

"To win the contract, you have to have all three of them bought in because they all make decisions in that process," Joel explained. "It's a complicated process, and that complexity makes building those relationships especially valuable."

The project-based cadence of water filtration is another reason why Joel's and Mike's ability to build trust among each group is notable. A successful experience with one engineer, municipality, or contractor can create credibility that carries into future opportunities.

"We want to be the first call for the customer," Joel said. "We want to be trusted advisors. We want to be the ones where they pick up the phone and they call and ask questions, and we can give them answers and we can also give them solutions."

Creating a Larger Platform for Growth

Covia had been active in the water filtration market before acquiring the Thompson plant, including an established presence in pool filtration through AQUAQUARTZ pool filter sand. However, both Mike and Joel see the 2024 acquisition as a key opportunity to deepen that commercial filtration presence.

"The acquisition of Thompson gave us an opportunity to expand into the commercial water filtration market and provide better service," Joel said. "We have always been a player in this market, but now we are dedicating more time and focus."

Joel also points to collaboration with the Covia Innovation Center and product development teams as another part of the effort. These teams are doing developmental work and evaluating products and capabilities that could address more needs within the filtration market.

Looking Beyond the Next Project

Mike and Joel know that growing the filtration business isn't about a single defining sale. In a project-based market, progress is built one specification, one relationship, and one successful delivery at a time. That growth requires time for specifications, customer calls, plant coordination, and travel, but it's also important for both of them to leave room for life outside work.

Mike enjoys traveling with his family, attending his children's soccer activities, and fitting in an occasional cruise.

Joel takes a similar approach, prioritizing his children's sporting events along with golf and biking. He also enjoys spending time on the water, even after once insisting he would never own a boat.

The balance is fitting for two careers built around relationships. Whether they are working with a customer, coordinating with a plant, developing a new opportunity, or spending time with family, Mike and Joel understand that trust is rarely built in one moment. It develops through consistency, communication, and showing up when it matters.

For Covia's growing water filtration business, those same principles are helping turn specialized capabilities into new opportunities, one project at a time.

Find more stories and multimedia from Covia at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/how-mike-mongell-and-joel-eaton-are-growing-water-filtration-at-covia-1215863