Covia Donates Clark's Falls Property to Village of Utica, Opening Door to Future Public Park

UTICA, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / A landscape that has been largely out of public reach for generations is poised to become one of Utica's defining destinations. Covia has announced the donation of a parcel of land consisting of more than 50 acres containing Clark's Falls and its surrounding canyon to the Village of North Utica, giving the Village ownership of a remarkable natural area and laying the groundwork for what could eventually become a new public park.

The property features towering sandstone walls, a deep canyon, a significant main waterfall and an additional upper falls. Its geology and scenery are reminiscent of the landscapes that draw millions of visitors to nearby Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks, while offering a setting and features entirely its own.

For Utica, the donation creates an opportunity to begin planning for a new community asset that could shape the village for decades to come.

"Having grown up here and spent my life in Utica, I know how special this property is and what it has meant to generations of people who have known about Clark's Falls," said Utica Mayor David Stewart. "This is an extraordinary donation by Covia and I cannot thank them enough. To now see this land come into the Village's ownership and stewardship is something I don't think any of us should take lightly. There is tremendous potential here, but we also have a responsibility to approach it thoughtfully and make sure we get it right. I am very grateful to the corporate leadership of Covia for recognizing the natural beauty and historic nature of this property and taking the steps necessary to preserve it for generations to come."

Clark's Falls itself has been part of Utica's identity for well over a century. Historic photographs and postcards document the falls as a local scenic attraction as early as the beginning of the 1900s. A 1903 photograph of Clark's Falls is preserved today in the Library of Congress.

Its name also reflects Utica's early history. James Clark arrived in the community in 1833 and went on to play a significant role in its development, including work on the Illinois and Michigan Canal, the operation of Utica's early cement industry and service in a number of civic positions.

"There is something very fitting about property carrying the Clark name becoming part of Utica's future," Stewart said. "James Clark helped shape this community in its earliest days. Nearly two centuries later, we have an opportunity to take a place connected to that history and consider how it can serve the community for generations to come."

"This gift ensures the preservation and lasting benefit for the Village of Utica community," Mark Oskam, Covia's Senior Vice President, Operations, said. "We are proud to make this donation and look forward to seeing the Village develop a vision for Clark's Falls."

Covia manages over 80,000 acres of land with sustainable practices, from development to reclamation, successfully rehabilitating environments like wetlands and forests. The company recognizes the importance of protecting these natural environments and have initiatives in place to minimize their footprint, tailoring efforts to the unique needs of each community. Additionally, the company invests charitable contributions, volunteerism, and other forms of support in communities where its team members live and work. For over a century, Covia has been a part of the Utica community, succeeding Unimin Corporation and its predecessors. The company has a longstanding history of supporting the village.

Planning What Comes Next

The transfer of the property is the beginning of a much longer process.

The Village plans to form a strategic planning committee to evaluate the property, explore potential development and preservation needs, identify possible funding opportunities and help determine the next steps required before any portion of the site could open to the public.

Future considerations are expected to include public access, trails, parking, safety, environmental protection, infrastructure and long-term maintenance. No final park plan or opening date has been established.

Utica has long served as a gateway to Starved Rock State Park and the surrounding region. Village leaders believe Clark's Falls could eventually give residents and visitors another reason to experience Utica itself, while complementing rather than attempting to duplicate the natural attractions already found nearby.

"This could be one of the most significant opportunities Utica has had in decades," Stewart said. "But today is about the first step. Covia has provided the Village an extraordinary opportunity. Now our job is to bring the right people together to develop a plan to make the park become a reality."

Property Remains Closed

Clark's Falls is not currently open to the public. The property has not yet been developed for recreational access and does not currently have the trails, safety infrastructure or other improvements necessary to accommodate visitors.

The Village is asking residents and visitors to respect all posted closures and not enter the property until it is officially opened for public use. Trespassers are subject to ticketing.

Additional information regarding the strategic planning process and future opportunities for public involvement will be announced by the Village of Utica as plans develop.

About the Village of North Utica

The Village of North Utica is located in LaSalle County along the Illinois and Michigan Canal and Illinois River and serves as a gateway to Starved Rock State Park and the greater Starved Rock Country region. The community combines a rich canal and industrial history with outdoor recreation, locally owned businesses, dining and tourism.

About Covia

Covia responsibly provides minerals solutions for a better tomorrow. As a leading provider of diversified minerals, our products support a variety of industrial markets, including glass, ceramics, coatings, metals, foundry, polymers, construction, water filtration, and sports and recreation. The company serves its customers through a broad array of essential, high-quality products, including high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, kaolin and ball clays, cristobalite, and coated materials. Long-standing relationships with a broad customer base enable Covia's market-inspired approach to innovation to enhance solutions and customer benefits. Underpinning these strengths is an unwavering commitment to safety and to sustainable development, further enhancing the value that Covia delivers to all its stakeholders.

For more information, visit CoviaCorp.com.

Media Contact

MediaRelations@CoviaCorp.com

David Stewart - mayor@utica-il.gov

Jamie Turczyn - director@utica-il.gov



Clark's Falls, captured 7 May 2023 by Matthew Klein Photography.

Find more stories and multimedia from Covia at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Covia

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/covia-donates-clarks-falls-property-to-village-of-utica-opening-door-to-future-pu-1227128