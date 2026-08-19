Making a Difference Through Service: Covia Employees Strengthen Their Communities

For more than 20 years, Covia's Joe Forristal has used his time and talents to strengthen his community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / At Covia, we believe that thriving communities lead to a brighter, more prosperous future for all. With the help of our team members, we invest our time, talent, and financial resources to give back to our communities. We collaborate with hundreds of local organizations to strengthen our communities through in-kind contributions, charitable donations, and volunteerism.

We periodically recognize employees who demonstrate exceptional commitment to giving back and making a difference in their communities. This month, we are proud to recognize Joe Forristal, a Specialty Operator at Covia's Black Lab Chardon plant. For more than 20 years, his dedication and commitment to volunteerism has positively impacted the Village of Rock Creek.

According to Kurt Krebs, Senior Plant Manager at Black Lab, "Joe has been a great member of the Black Lab crew from day one. He works extremely hard and sets the bar high for the younger generation working alongside him."

That same work ethic extends far beyond the workplace. Joe has volunteered for the Village of Rock Creek for over 20 years. Situated in the northeastern part of Ohio's Ashtabula County, Rock Creek is a close-knit rural community renowned for its covered bridges, wineries, and a strong sense of community pride.

Just this year alone, Joe has dedicated hundreds of volunteer hours to helping the village. His contributions include painting the community pavilion, replacing boards on the handicap ramp at the village hall, trimming roadside bushes to ensure school buses can safely pick up children, replacing smoke detectors for community members, helping maintain the village maintenance garage, planting flowers throughout the community, and creating holiday decorations from recycled pallets.

"I've always believed that if you have the time and ability to help, you should. It's rewarding to see the difference even small projects can make in the community." said Joe.

Joe has tackled countless projects over the years, but he is especially proud of a project from several years ago when he helped the community during a sewer line break. Before joining Covia, he worked in the oil fields, where he gained experience working with piping systems. When the sewer line failed, he put his knowledge to good use by helping to dig up and repair the damaged pipe. When asked what it was like to work on a live sewer line, Joe laughed and said, "It wasn't that bad!"

Joe's commitment to serving others continues today. Currently, he is refurbishing candy cane decorations made from scrap materials that would otherwise be discarded. He is helping to give them new life for the community to enjoy during the holiday season.

We are proud of Joe and the many employees who dedicate their time and talents to supporting the communities where they live and work. Joe's commitment to volunteerism is a great example of how our employees make a meaningful difference through service. To learn more about our volunteer efforts, visit https://www.coviacorp.com/corporate-responsibility/positive-social-impact/the-covia-foundation/.

Find more stories and multimedia from Covia at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/making-a-difference-through-service-covia-employees-strengthen-their-communities-1209246