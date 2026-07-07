NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Covia Holdings LLC has released its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting the company's commitment to responsibly providing minerals solutions for a better tomorrow while continuing to build an enduring company, the right way. For Covia, that means creating lasting value for the company's customers and communities while prioritizing safety and responsible stewardship.

The report reflects a year focused on strengthening the company's foundation. Throughout 2025, Covia remained focused on protecting its people, operating with discipline, and investing in the leadership, systems, and processes that drive consistency and excellence across every site. As in previous years, the report details progress towards the company's 2030 Goals, underscoring Covia's commitment to environmental stewardship, positive social impact, strong governance, and ethical business practices.

Looking ahead, Bruno Biasiotta, President and Chief Executive Officer, shared his perspective:

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and excited about the work that lies ahead as we continue building an enduring company. As this report shows, we are committed to doing that the right way."

Read the full 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

Find more stories and multimedia from Covia at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Covia

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/building-an-enduring-company-covia-releases-2025-corporate-responsibility-report-1187642