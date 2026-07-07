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WKN: A2JNA5 | ISIN: US22305A1034 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 20:50 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Building An Enduring Company: Covia Releases 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Covia Holdings LLC has released its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting the company's commitment to responsibly providing minerals solutions for a better tomorrow while continuing to build an enduring company, the right way. For Covia, that means creating lasting value for the company's customers and communities while prioritizing safety and responsible stewardship.

The report reflects a year focused on strengthening the company's foundation. Throughout 2025, Covia remained focused on protecting its people, operating with discipline, and investing in the leadership, systems, and processes that drive consistency and excellence across every site. As in previous years, the report details progress towards the company's 2030 Goals, underscoring Covia's commitment to environmental stewardship, positive social impact, strong governance, and ethical business practices.

Looking ahead, Bruno Biasiotta, President and Chief Executive Officer, shared his perspective:

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and excited about the work that lies ahead as we continue building an enduring company. As this report shows, we are committed to doing that the right way."

Read the full 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

Find more stories and multimedia from Covia at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/building-an-enduring-company-covia-releases-2025-corporate-responsibility-report-1187642

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.