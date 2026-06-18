Covia's Alex Brill: A Champion for Veterans

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Last year, through The Covia Foundation, we donated over $650,000 to our local communities. Our employees also contributed more than 7,500 hours of volunteer time to local projects and organizations that are important to them.

This year, our team has continued to demonstrate what's possible when we support charitable organizations and those in need. Their dedication, compassion, and willingness to get involved have made a meaningful difference and reflect the spirit of service that defines Covia.

This spirit of service is guided by The Covia Foundation, which leads our comprehensive community engagement and philanthropic initiatives. The Foundation oversees our Community Investment Policy, directing our charitable contributions, volunteerism, dependent scholarships, and emergency relief efforts. Our work is focused on four key pillars: Health and Wellness, Education, the Environment, and Social Equality. We also encourage every employee to get involved in ways that create meaningful impact in our communities and to pursue causes they are personally passionate about, whether or not they align directly with these pillars.

That's exactly what Alex Brill, Operations Manager at Covia's Black Lab plant in Serena, Illinois, recently demonstrated. In his day-to-day role, he leads production operations and oversees workforce planning, quality control, logistics, and equipment maintenance. Beyond his responsibilities at the plant, Covia's community investment initiatives empower employees like Alex to engage actively in their communities. Through our volunteer program, employees receive up to 24 hours of paid volunteer time each year, allowing them to dedicate time to the causes that matter most to them.

Alex recently dedicated his time and energy to supporting Veteran Recreation Ohio, an organization that connects veterans with recreational therapy programs aligned with their interests to promote healing, rebuild strength, and foster community. Alex helped care for veterans by preparing meals, leading activities such as hiking and fly fishing, and teaching fly-tying skills. Alex's support of Veteran Recreation Ohio aligns with Covia's commitment to helping veterans. Alex contributed both personal and paid volunteer time, taking advantage of Covia's volunteer time and grants for volunteers' program.

To learn more about the Covia Foundation, visit https://www.coviacorp.com/corporate-responsibility/positive-social-impact/the-covia-foundation/.

Find more stories and multimedia from Covia at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/covias-alex-brill-a-champion-for-veterans-1179236